91% of Shiba Inu (SHIB) Owners Losing Money on Holdings: Details

Wed, 06/14/2023 - 15:40
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Shiba Inu (SHIB) nears tipping point as 91% of holders experience losses
91% of Shiba Inu (SHIB) Owners Losing Money on Holdings: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ninety-one percent of Shiba Inu (SHIB) holders are currently losing money on their positions, data from IntoTheBlock suggests.

The IOMAP provided by IntoTheBlock classifies addresses that are profiting (in the money), breaking even (at the money) or losing money (out of the money) on their positions. This blockchain data provides key areas where holders' positions are concentrated, creating buying and selling activity.

Based on this blockchain data, at the current Shiba Inu price, just 7% of Shiba Inu holders are in the money or making profits on their positions. A total of 91% of holders are out of the money or sustaining losses on their positions. Meanwhile, 2% are breaking even or are "at the money."

The drop in the number of traders in profit follows the steep price drop seen for Shiba Inu and a handful of altcoins over the last weekend.

Shiba Inu dipped as much as 23%, touching multi-month lows of $0.0000543, as the entire crypto market reacted to the filing of lawsuits against the two biggest exchanges, Binance and Coinbase.

Related
Shiba Inu: This Metric Displays Confidence Among SHIB Holders

Though SHIB has mildly rebounded, it remains significantly down from this month's opening price of $0.0000858.

At the time of writing, Shib was up 1.95% in the last 24 hours at $0.0000068. The dog-themed crypto asset is currently down 92.23% from its all-time high of $0.000088.

The past year saw a handful of tokens lose a significant chunk of their value as a result of the bear market, and SHIB was no exception. This likewise contributed to the low percentage of SHIB holders who are "in the money."

In related news, Shiba Inu-themed burger joint Welly has revealed its expansion plans with the upcoming launch of two new stores. Shiba Inu's lead, Shytoshi Kusama, expressed delight with the ongoing plans in a tweet.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image ADA and BNB Price Analysis for June 14
06/14/2023 - 15:11
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for June 14
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Polygon Lands New Partner Despite SEC Securities Label: Details
06/14/2023 - 14:51
Polygon Lands New Partner Despite SEC Securities Label: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Bitcoin Miners Face Record Difficulty Level
06/14/2023 - 14:33
Bitcoin Miners Face Record Difficulty Level
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya