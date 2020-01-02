Ripple Has Just Lost Its High-Profile Employee Who Had 6.5-Year Run with Company

Ripple's software engineer Evan Schwartz has just announced that he's leaving the San Francisco-based blockchain juggernaut after six and a half years. In his recent tweet, Schwartz says that Jan. 2, 2020, was his last day at the company.

After 2328 days, or just under 6.5 years, today is my last day at @Ripple. Thank you to everyone who helped make it such an exciting ride; I'll be cheering the team on from the outside. Keep on building the #InternetOfValue! — Evan Schwartz (@_emschwartz) January 2, 2020

Must Read Nobody Buys XRP to Give Ripple Money: David Schwartz - READ MORE

Schwartz is a co-founder of the Interledger Protocol (ILP), a blockchain-agnostic payment solution that underpins Ripple's vision of the Internet-of-Value (IoV). He expressed his gratitude to the company for his "exciting ride" while assuring the XRP community that he will remain involved in the Interledger project after stepping away from active participation in its development. It's unclear who will be at the helm of the ILP after Schwarz's departure.

I'll be taking a step back from active development on https://t.co/eHzAJTRjRj for a while but I'll stay involved with the @Interledger community and the boards of @Coil and the Interledger Foundation. — Evan Schwartz (@_emschwartz) January 2, 2020

Must Read Bitcoin to Exceed Internet in Terms of Transaction Volume in 2020: Willy Woo - READ MORE

As reported by U.Today, Monica Long, the SVP of Marketing, recently opined that blockchain and the IoV will experience the same growth as internet businesses over the next ten years. This would allow value to be exchanged instantly around the globe. One can draw parallels between the ILP, which allows making seamlessly making transfers between different blockchains, and the HTTP protocol that standardized the exchange of information online.

Back in September 2019, Ripple's investment arm Xpring bought payment startup Logos to continue building the IoV.