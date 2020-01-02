BTC
Ripple Has Just Lost Its High-Profile Employee Who Had 6.5-Year Run with Company

  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Evan Schwartz calls it quits after spending 6.5 years at Ripple

Cover image via u.today

Ripple's software engineer Evan Schwartz has just announced that he's leaving the San Francisco-based blockchain juggernaut after six and a half years. In his recent tweet, Schwartz says that Jan. 2, 2020, was his last day at the company.   

Nobody Buys XRP to Give Ripple Money: David Schwartz - READ MORE

Schwartz is a co-founder of the Interledger Protocol (ILP), a blockchain-agnostic payment solution that underpins Ripple's vision of the Internet-of-Value (IoV). He expressed his gratitude to the company for his "exciting ride" while assuring the XRP community that he will remain involved in the Interledger project after stepping away from active participation in its development. It's unclear who will be at the helm of the ILP after Schwarz's departure.    

Bitcoin to Exceed Internet in Terms of Transaction Volume in 2020: Willy Woo - READ MORE

As reported by U.Today, Monica Long, the SVP of Marketing, recently opined that blockchain and the IoV will experience the same growth as internet businesses over the next ten years. This would allow value to be exchanged instantly around the globe. One can draw parallels between the ILP, which allows making seamlessly making transfers between different blockchains, and the HTTP protocol that standardized the exchange of information online.        

Back in September 2019, Ripple's investment arm Xpring bought payment startup Logos to continue building the IoV. 

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Bitcoin Is Already the Worst Performing Asset of the Decade: Peter Schiff

  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Gold bug Peter Schiff predicts that Bitcoin will start falling faster than the US stocks as the top cryptocurrency plunges below the $7,000 level

Cover image via u.today
Peter Schiff, the CEO of Euro Pacific Capital, is convinced that Bitcoin might fall "even faster" than the US stocks, according to the latest tweet of the crypto-hating gold bug. To top that off, Schiff already calls BTC "the worst performing asset" of the decade based on its performance during the first two days of 2020.

Bitcoin Is the Only Asset Class in the World That Is Not Rallying: Peter Schiff - READ MORE

Schiff predicts a rude awakening for Bitcoin and US stocks  

Both Bitcoin and the S&P 500, one of the most tracked indices of the US equities market, had a splendid 2019, gaining 105 percent and 29 percent respectively. Now, Schiff is certain that these asset classes are overdue for a deep correction.          

Schiff has always been vocal about his disdain for the US Federal Reserve that, in his words, continues to inflate the stock market bubble. However, the financial commentator is certain that the bubble has already popped, and it's now time for the air to out of it.  

When it comes to Bitcoin, Schiff doesn't shy away from such loud words as "Ponzi" and "fraud." As reported by U.Today, he predicted that the BTC price could tank to $1,000 after completing a bearish head-and-shoulders pattern.     

Peter Schiff on Bitcoin Price Drop: "Pump-and-Dumpers Are Losing Their Mojo" - READ MORE

BTC drops almost four percent just two days into the new decade 

Bitcoin became the biggest success story of the previous decade with a monstrous nine mln percent price increase. However, Schiff believes that the tables have been already turned for the top cryptocurrency at the outset of the new decade.         

As ridiculous as Schiff's statement sounds, there is a grain of truth to it — Bitcoin is currently underperforming all other major assets. Its price has recently dropped below the $7,000 level for the first time in the 2020s. 

Bitcoin Price
image by @TheStalwart

The leading cryptocurrency is changing hands at $6,967.88 after a tumultuous 3.62 percent drop with its market cap dwarfing to $125.5 bln, CoinStats data shows.   

