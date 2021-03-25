85 Million XRP Shifted by Ripple European ODL Corridor and Other Market Players

Major crypto trader Bitstamp, BitGo and several other trading platforms have transferred 85 million XRP tokens in the past twenty-four hours

Popular crypto tracking service Whale Alert has detected several major transactions carrying Ripple-affiliated XRP tokens.

Overall, 85 million XRP has been shifted by leading European crypto platform Bitstamp and several other crypto exchanges.

This is an equivalent of more than $42 million.

Ripple EU ODL corridor helps shift 85 million XRP

According to data shared by Whale Alert, over the past 24 hours, Bitstamp, along with the crypto custodial service for financial institutions, BitGo, have transacted $42,607,450 worth of XRP.

This has taken them five blockchain transfers. Other exchanges that took part in moving the funds are Uphold, Binance and Bitfinex.

Bitstamp is a Luxembourg-based crypto exchange that is also an ODL corridor for Ripple, working with the XRP/EUR pair.

Image via Twitter

On Wednesday, U.Today reported about 816 million XRP moved by fintech giant Ripple and one of the major "XRP delister"—Binance US—as well as a few other exchanges.

XRP declines back below $0.50

Over the past 24 hours, the seventh-largest digital currency, XRP, has been pushed back below the $0.50 level from the $0.55 zone where it had been holding previously, as the legal battle with the U.S. SEC continues.

At press time, the coin is changing hands at $0.49, as per CoinMarketCap data.