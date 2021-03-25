ENG
85 Million XRP Shifted by Ripple European ODL Corridor and Other Market Players

News
Thu, 03/25/2021 - 07:52
article image
Yuri Molchan
Major crypto trader Bitstamp, BitGo and several other trading platforms have transferred 85 million XRP tokens in the past twenty-four hours
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Popular crypto tracking service Whale Alert has detected several major transactions carrying Ripple-affiliated XRP tokens.

Overall, 85 million XRP has been shifted by leading European crypto platform Bitstamp and several other crypto exchanges.

This is an equivalent of more than $42 million.

Ripple EU ODL corridor helps shift 85 million XRP

According to data shared by Whale Alert, over the past 24 hours, Bitstamp, along with the crypto custodial service for financial institutions, BitGo, have transacted $42,607,450 worth of XRP.

This has taken them five blockchain transfers. Other exchanges that took part in moving the funds are Uphold, Binance and Bitfinex.

Bitstamp is a Luxembourg-based crypto exchange that is also an ODL corridor for Ripple, working with the XRP/EUR pair.

Image via Twitter

On Wednesday, U.Today reported about 816 million XRP moved by fintech giant Ripple and one of the major "XRP delister"Binance USas well as a few other exchanges.

Ripple Shifts 816 Million XRP Along with Major XRP "Delister," While Coin Holds at $0.55

XRP declines back below $0.50

Over the past 24 hours, the seventh-largest digital currency, XRP, has been pushed back below the $0.50 level from the $0.55 zone where it had been holding previously, as the legal battle with the U.S. SEC continues.

At press time, the coin is changing hands at $0.49, as per CoinMarketCap data.

article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

