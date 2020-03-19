14,000 BTC Moved from Huobi to Anonymous Wallet Just Now

Original article based on tweet

Whale Alert has detected several consecutive Bitcoin transactions from the Huobi exchange to an anonymous wallet, 1,000 BTC each

Over the past two hours, the Whale Alert bot has spotted a number of Bitcoin transfers, one after another, made from Huobi to an anonymous wallet. Fourteen transactions, bearing 1,000 BTC each. That’s $78,120,000.

In each transaction the recipient wallet was the same - 3D8qAoMkZ8F1b42btt2Mn5TyN7sWfa434A.

Must Read Bitcoin (BTC) – Cannot Express How Bullish I Am: Global Macro Investor Founder - READ MORE

The owner is unregistered. Blockchain.com shows that its current balance totals 20,000 BTC - $117,620,000.

Whale Alert shows that on March 11, 5,000 BTC was transferred to the same anonymous address. This totals $39,414,612.

The Bitcoin price is pumping and has reached $5,757 in the past hour. In the comments on one of the aforementioned transactions, a Twitter user suggested that it is someone withdrawing their Bitcoin for long-term hodling.

Members of the crypto community are happy about Bitcoin moving up and are sharing their sentiments on Twitter.