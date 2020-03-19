Back
14,000 BTC Moved from Huobi to Anonymous Wallet Just Now

📰 News
Thu, 03/19/2020 - 13:14
  • Yuri Molchan

    Whale Alert has detected several consecutive Bitcoin transactions from the Huobi exchange to an anonymous wallet, 1,000 BTC each

Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Over the past two hours, the Whale Alert bot has spotted a number of Bitcoin transfers, one after another, made from Huobi to an anonymous wallet. Fourteen transactions, bearing 1,000 BTC each. That’s $78,120,000.

In each transaction the recipient wallet was the same - 3D8qAoMkZ8F1b42btt2Mn5TyN7sWfa434A.

The owner is unregistered. Blockchain.com shows that its current balance totals 20,000 BTC - $117,620,000.

BTC wallet

Whale Alert shows that on March 11, 5,000 BTC was transferred to the same anonymous address. This totals $39,414,612.

BTC 2

The Bitcoin price is pumping and has reached $5,757 in the past hour. In the comments on one of the aforementioned transactions, a Twitter user suggested that it is someone withdrawing their Bitcoin for long-term hodling.

Members of the crypto community are happy about Bitcoin moving up and are sharing their sentiments on Twitter.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

  • Alex Dovbnya

    The criminals behind the Stantinko botnet have come up with new obfuscating techniques to secretly mine Monero (XMR) on their victims’ computers

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
The Stantinko botnet has weaponized unique techniques for stealthily mining Monero on about half a million computers under its control, according to Slovak internet security company ESET.  

New obfuscating techniques 

In its new post, ESET has outlined five new ways cryptojackers manage to obfuscate illicit cryptocurrency mining. The most elaborate one is generating the strings that are used by the malware in the computer’s memory. Meanwhile, the strings embedded in the module might not serve any purpose apart from deceiving the victim's antivirus software.  

“Since all the strings to be used in a particular function are always assembled sequentially at the beginning of the function, one can emulate the entry points of the functions and extract the sequences of printable characters that arise to reveal the strings,” ESET researcher Vladislav Hrčka explains.    

In order to avoid detection, bad actors also rely on such techniques as the addition of dead code and dead resources.  

A new monetization strategy  

The botnet, which started operating as early as in 2012, mainly targets users from Russia and Ukraine. Last year, the criminal behind it added a module Monero (XMR), the anonymous cryptocurrency, to generate more easy money. Prior to that, it would rely on advertising fraud and credential theft for monetizing. 

Monero has been the darling of cryptojackers for years. As reported by U.Today, illegally mined coins account for more than four percent of the cryptocurrency’s total circulating supply.  

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

