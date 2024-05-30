Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Brutally Denied at $0.00003: What's Next?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu not reaching desired goal as bears push it down again
    Thu, 30/05/2024 - 8:28
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Brutally Denied at $0.00003: What's Next?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu was denied entry in the $0.00003 zone with the meme coin rapidly reversing and losing around 10% of its value. The reversal is not critical whatsoever, and SHIB may still continue its journey upwards. But the failed breakthrough might be an important signal for future traders.

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu was turned away again at the entrance to the $0.00003 region, with the meme coin quickly bouncing back to lose some 10%. This reversal here amounts to nothing significant, and SHIB could still march on its merry way to the upside, although breaking through could be a critical sign for the steps ahead.

    SHIBUSDT
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Shiba Inu has had quite the price action over the last few hours, underscoring the volatility and uncertainty in this market for cryptocurrencies, particularly in meme tokens. After the strong rally that finally placed the price of SHIB close to a significant resistance level of $0.00003, the price did not develop well to organize a quick bearish run continually. This urged SHIB to retrace to around $0.000026, marking losses of roughly 10% from the peak.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Climbs to 9th Spot by Market Cap
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Climbs to 9th Spot by Market Cap
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surprises Everyone, Ethereum (ETH) Stumbles, When Will XRP Finally Do It?
    SEC Issues Urgent Crypto Scam Warning
    Mastercard Issues New Crypto Announcement: Key Details Revealed

    Outside of that pullback, most things simultaneously look cautious and optimistic for Shiba Inu. The token remains trading above the 50-day EMA, above the support for the last couple of weeks consistently.

    Related
    Wed, 05/29/2024 - 12:09
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Forms Golden Cross on Hourly Charts: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The RSI is around 57, showing a neutral zone and expecting a move in either direction. This level of RSI shows that SHIB is not overbought and may still attract more buyers even if market sentiment reverses. On the other hand, the recent rejection from around $0.00003 will add to the psychological barrier to traders who approach the token cautiously.

    The only point to consider, on the other hand, is how SHIB is traded concerning its actual support levels. If it holds above the 50-day EMA and consolidates peace fully, it will probably develop a base to try and break over the resistance at $0.00003 once again. The breaking out below of this support area will likely set the correction extending toward the second most crucial support level of about $0.000022.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image Vitalik Buterin Issues Major Warning on 'Official' Crypto Scams
    May 30, 2024 - 08:23
    Vitalik Buterin Issues Major Warning on 'Official' Crypto Scams
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Ripple Not Suppressing XRP Price, Legal Analyst Claims
    May 30, 2024 - 08:23
    Ripple Not Suppressing XRP Price, Legal Analyst Claims
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Climbs to 9th Spot by Market Cap
    May 30, 2024 - 08:23
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Climbs to 9th Spot by Market Cap
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Galxe Introduces Gravity: A Layer 1 Blockchain Designed for Omnichain Experience and Full-Chain Abstraction
    Native Stablecoins Swell on Sui as Agora Adds AUSD Stablecoin to Network
    Rivalz Network Launches Its Intel Incentivized Testnet
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Brutally Denied at $0.00003: What's Next?
    Vitalik Buterin Issues Major Warning on 'Official' Crypto Scams
    Ripple Not Suppressing XRP Price, Legal Analyst Claims
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD