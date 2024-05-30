Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Climbs to 9th Spot by Market Cap

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) has managed to outpace Cardano (ADA), but another meme coin season appears to be on shaky ground
    Thu, 30/05/2024 - 5:51
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Climbs to 9th Spot by Market Cap
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) currently occupies ninth place by market capitalization, racing ahead of Cardano. 

    The meme meme coin is valued at $16.4 billion after adding 9.2% over the past week. 

    It is now breathing down the neck of archrival Dogecoin, which is currently in eighth place. 

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surprises Everyone, Ethereum (ETH) Stumbles, When Will XRP Finally Do It?
    SEC Issues Urgent Crypto Scam Warning
    Mastercard Issues New Crypto Announcement: Key Details Revealed

    Following Shiba Inu's recent price spike, 67.07% of all addresses are currently in the money despite the fact that SHIB is still down as much as 67.7% from its current all-time high which was logged in October 2021. This is the largest percentage of holders in the money since March. 

    Ethereum's Buterin Weighs In on Layer 2s and Culture
    The second-largest meme cryptocurrency has managed to record substantial gains despite slowing Shibarium activity. On May 30, it recorded nearly 13,000 transactions after failing to break above the 10,000 mark for more than a week. 

    Is the meme coin season over? 

    After recording massive gains, major meme coins have now experienced significant losses.

    For instance, both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are down more than 3%. 

    Pepe (PEPE) and Floki (FLOKI) have crashed 9% and 11%, respectively. 

    Meanwhile, Solana-based Bonk is the top laggard among meme coins 

    The recent downturn comes after numerous celebrity meme coins faced scam accusations. 

    Meanwhile, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission recently issued an investor alert that specifically warns about pump-and-dump schemes that involve meme cryptocurrencies. 

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist

