    Market Bloodbath: $500 Million Worth of Crypto Longs Liquidated

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Cryptocurrency market slowly losing its touch
    Wed, 1/05/2024 - 13:38
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Over $500 million worth of cryptocurrency long positions were liquidated recently, signaling a reversal on the cryptocurrency market. This catastrophic drop, obviously caused by Bitcoin's drop below $60,000, has not only impacted major cryptocurrencies but could cause troubles for smaller tokens.

    The Bitcoin chart demonstrates a severe drop below the critical support level of $60,000, cascading down to around $57,000. This massive sell-off triggered widespread panic selling and liquidations. Such extensive liquidations can exacerbate market declines, pushing prices further down as traders rush to close positions, either voluntarily or through forced liquidations.

    Liquidation Heatmap
    Source: CoinGlass

    Interestingly, while long liquidations dominated the structure of the market, the last few hours saw a noticeable increase in short liquidations. As traders awaited further drops and positioned themselves in shorts with some leverage, a slight squeeze occurred. This unexpected shift led to a minor rebound in prices, suggesting a short-term recovery might be possible. However, do not place too much hope in it as it could be purely speculative. 

    It's 'Do or Die' for Bitcoin (BTC) Now: Peter Schiff

    For Bitcoin, the next support level to watch is around $55,000. If this level fails to hold, the next significant support lies near the $52,000 mark. Resistance, on the other hand, can be found at $60,000 and then at $63,000. A break above these levels could signal a potential recovery, but the source for such a move remains unclear.

    The current market situation paints a grim picture for the long-term outlook. The high volume of liquidations indicates a lack of confidence among investors, which could discourage the inflow of new capital essential for sustaining higher price levels. 

    For smaller assets like Shiba Inu, Cardano or even XRP sentiment and investor enthusiasm, the outlook is even darker. The loss of confidence from major cryptocurrency holders can ripple down to these smaller assets, potentially leading to significant declines.

    #Crypto Liquidations #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

