PEPE on Verge of Erasing One Zero as Bulls Reenter Market

PEPE has faced price fluctuations in the last seven days. The meme coin plunged to a low of $0.000005844 within this time frame as it experienced volatility. However, PEPE prices have picked up as prices have skyrocketed.

PEPE rally fueled by shift in market momentum

Per CoinMarketCap data, PEPE has soared by a significant 9% to trade at $0.000006772 in the last 24 hours. Pepe’s movement is signaling recovery for the frog-themed meme coin as the global digital asset capitalization climbed by 5.65% after a 90-day pause on the implementation of U.S. trade tariffs.

After being in consolidation for so long, the PEPE explosion could lead to a sustained positive performance as bulls reenter the market. The meme coin might surge further to new levels and erase one zero off its price.

As of press time, trading volume has also jumped by 4.93% to $918.3 million. A more significant double-digit spike in trading volume could help PEPE achieve its goal of knocking off a zero from its price metric.

The token is currently testing a critical resistance zone, and an increase in trading volume, which signals renewed interest from market participants, is a key factor to watch. This might serve as a vital catalyst to pushing the meme coin past the $0.000009 resistance in a push to erase a zero.

PEPE’s key resistance and support levels

Interestingly, there is room for more activity, as PEPE’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.91. This shows that the meme coin has bounced off from oversold territory.

Meanwhile, analysis of the technical indicators reveals that PEPE could face a short-term resistance at $0.0000760. The token's ability to soar past this level largely depends on its ecosystem support amid a dearth of utility.

If PEPE gets enough of a push from the bulls, it could eventually erase one zero. However, a pullback could see PEPE crash to $0.00000532, a more stable support level for the meme coin. Such a development would see PEPE give up all its gains should its price plummet again.