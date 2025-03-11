PEPE Crashes 79% From Peak: Is Reversal Imminent?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Frog-themed cryptocurrency Pepe has seen a huge dip in price, falling about 79% from its all-time high of $0.00002825 set in early December 2024. This downturn has been compounded by the emergence of a "death cross" pattern, a technical indicator that signals bearish momentum.

A death cross happens when a short-term moving average, usually the 50-day, falls below a longer-term moving average, such as the 200-day. For PEPE, this pattern emerged in February 2025, coinciding with a price drop to levels not seen in months.

As of this writing, PEPE was down 8.65% in the last 24 hours to $0.00000596, reflecting a continued bearish trend. PEPE is down 11% in the past week.

PEPE earlier touched an intraday low of $0.00000525, its lowest level since April 2024, as cryptocurrency prices fell on Tuesday on expectations of a sell-off in U.S. equities.

According to CoinGlass data, the cryptocurrency market has seen $912 million in liquidations over the last 24 hours. Bullish bets accounted for $716 million of this total, while shorts liquidation amounted to $195 million. PEPE reported over $2.2 million in liquidations in the last 24 hours.

Reversal imminent?

PEPE has broadly declined since reaching highs of $0.00002832 on Dec. 9, 2024. The decline caused PEPE to lose key price levels, including its daily moving averages 50 and 200 at $0.0000101 and $0.000013, respectively.

Following the price drop, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart has reached oversold levels below 30, which could precede a price rebound.

Also, if PEPE remains above the present support level of $0.00005, a bounce from here might spark a significant rally. Likewise, broader market sentiment might impact PEPE prices in the days ahead.

In the past week, the creation of a U.S. Bitcoin reserve and an additional stockpile of other tokens and a high-profile crypto summit with industry executives in Washington on March 7 did little to lift market sentiment.



In the absence of a crypto-specific catalyst, macro concerns might likely weigh on cryptocurrency prices in the near term.