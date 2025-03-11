Advertisement
AD

    PEPE Crashes 79% From Peak: Is Reversal Imminent?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 11/03/2025 - 16:02
    PEPE reached peak of $0.00002825 last December
    Advertisement
    PEPE Crashes 79% From Peak: Is Reversal Imminent?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Frog-themed cryptocurrency Pepe has seen a huge dip in price, falling about 79% from its all-time high of $0.00002825 set in early December 2024. This downturn has been compounded by the emergence of a "death cross" pattern, a technical indicator that signals bearish momentum.

    Advertisement

    A death cross happens when a short-term moving average, usually the 50-day, falls below a longer-term moving average, such as the 200-day. For PEPE, this pattern emerged in February 2025, coinciding with a price drop to levels not seen in months.

    Article image
    PEPE/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    As of this writing, PEPE was down 8.65% in the last 24 hours to $0.00000596, reflecting a continued bearish trend. PEPE is down 11% in the past week.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin to $200,000? Anthony Scaramucci Drops Epic New Price Prediction
    Senator Lummis on Bitcoin: ‘Big Things Are Coming,’ Hold Tight
    Bitcoin Bull Run Over? Peter Brandt Weighs in on Market Outlook
    SHIB Price at Risk of Extra Zero Amid Worsening Market Sell-off

    Related
    PEPE Adds New Zero as Price Slumps 17%, What's Next?
    Tue, 03/04/2025 - 09:52
    PEPE Adds New Zero as Price Slumps 17%, What's Next?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Advertisement

    PEPE earlier touched an intraday low of $0.00000525, its lowest level since April 2024, as cryptocurrency prices fell on Tuesday on expectations of a sell-off in U.S. equities.

    According to CoinGlass data, the cryptocurrency market has seen $912 million in liquidations over the last 24 hours. Bullish bets accounted for $716 million of this total, while shorts liquidation amounted to $195 million. PEPE reported over $2.2 million in liquidations in the last 24 hours.

    Reversal imminent?

    PEPE has broadly declined since reaching highs of $0.00002832 on Dec. 9, 2024. The decline caused PEPE to lose key price levels, including its daily moving averages 50 and 200 at $0.0000101 and $0.000013, respectively.

    Related
    PEPE Price Stalls as Team Issues Warning on X Account
    Fri, 03/07/2025 - 15:50
    PEPE Price Stalls as Team Issues Warning on X Account
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Following the price drop, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart has reached oversold levels below 30, which could precede a price rebound.

    Also, if PEPE remains above the present support level of $0.00005, a bounce from here might spark a significant rally. Likewise, broader market sentiment might impact PEPE prices in the days ahead.

    In the past week, the creation of a U.S. Bitcoin reserve and an additional stockpile of other tokens and a high-profile crypto summit with industry executives in Washington on March 7 did little to lift market sentiment.


    In the absence of a crypto-specific catalyst, macro concerns might likely weigh on cryptocurrency prices in the near term.

    #PEPE

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 11, 2025 - 15:59
    Ethereum Foundation Makes 30,098 ETH Liquidation Play on Maker: Details
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Price Analysis
    Mar 11, 2025 - 15:56
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for March 11
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    LimeChain - Builders of Web3 Step into the FIA Formula Racing Sponsorship Arena
    TEAMZ SUMMIT 2025. Title, Diamond and Gold sponsor slots sold out. We are accepting only a few sponsorship slots left.
    Unchained Summit: Upcoming Crypto Event in Dubai to Redefine Web 3.0’s Global Impact
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LimeChain - Builders of Web3 Step into the FIA Formula Racing Sponsorship Arena
    TEAMZ SUMMIT 2025. Title, Diamond and Gold sponsor slots sold out. We are accepting only a few sponsorship slots left.
    Unchained Summit: Upcoming Crypto Event in Dubai to Redefine Web 3.0’s Global Impact
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    PEPE Crashes 79% From Peak: Is Reversal Imminent?
    Ethereum Foundation Makes 30,098 ETH Liquidation Play on Maker: Details
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for March 11
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD