672,000 XRP in 24 Hours: Still Bullish

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Even though there has been a discernible decline in on-chain activity, XRP is demonstrating resilience as the price remains stable above important moving averages. XRP has slightly decreased by 0.43% over the past day, and it is currently trading at $2.43. Though it still respects the support structure based on the 50 and 100 EMA levels at $2.39 and $2.31, respectively, the asset remains inside the bounds of a descending channel for the time being.

Advertisement

The XRP Ledger's dramatic drop in the quantity of successful transactions, however, is currently attracting attention. Recent statistics show that within a day, transactions fell from a local peak of roughly 2.6 million to 1.9 million. This drop of more than 70% in the number of successful transactions is one of the most severe short-term contractions in recent memory.

The background of XRP presents a more complex picture, even though such a decline would normally be seen as an indication of cooling network activity or a slowdown in demand. Despite the decline, the price has not broken down, suggesting that users may be preparing for higher-value transactions or consolidating rather than completely leaving the network.

Advertisement

With a slight bullish bias, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in the neutral momentum range of 51 to 73. The price is still compressing toward the upper limit of the descending trendline, which is a technical setup that could result in a significant breakout above $2.60 if it is broken. Because the volume is steady but not high, it suggests that the market is awaiting confirmation before making a more significant move.

The bias is still cautiously bullish because XRP has held up during this transaction volume contraction and has maintained structure above the 50 EMA. In conclusion, a decline to 672,000 successful transactions does not yet imply a breakdown, but it does indicate a possible cooldown.

The RSI positioning price stability and persistent support levels of XRP all point to accumulation rather than exiting. In the coming days, XRP will be a closely watched asset, as a breakout is still possible if momentum picks back up.