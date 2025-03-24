Jed McCaleb Speaks out About XRP Sales, Binance to Delist 5 Cryptocurrencies, SHIB Burns Record Mysterious 771,019% Surge: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Here are the top three news stories over the past weekend presented to you by U.Today.

Jed McCaleb speaks out about XRP sales

In a recent X post , Jed McCaleb, cofounder of Ripple, addressed the claims that his XRP sales intended to harm investors. McCaleb explained that he told the Ripple community that he was leaving the company since he no longer believed in the project. The crypto mogul noted that he announced his departure before selling his XRP to let people front-run him. "The alternative was to sell without telling people. Is that better?" he added. As a reminder, McCaleb received 9 billion XRP back in 2012, when Ripple was founded. A year later, he left Ripple and cofounded Stellar. In 2014, McCaleb reached an agreement with Ripple to gradually sell his tokens, with his initial sales being restricted to $10,000 per week. By 2022, McCaleb eventually sold all of his XRP, amassing $3.2 billion in the process.

Binance to delist 5 cryptocurrencies

On Friday, March 21, Wu Blockchain's X account reported that Binance , the world's largest crypto exchange, announced the delisting of five digital assets: Aergo (AERGO), AirSwap (AST), BurgerCities (BURGER), COMBO (COMBO) and Linear Finance (LINA). The exchange made this decision following its regular assessment of the asset's compliance with industry standards. The aforementioned cryptocurrencies will be removed from all spot trading pairs on March 28, 2025, with exchange ceasing withdrawals of these tokens after March 27, 2025, at 3:00 a.m. UTC; thus, users are advised to manage their holdings before these deadlines. Additionally, Binance revealed plans to launch a Vote to Delist function that would let the public vote on which projects should be delisted.

