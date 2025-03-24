$2.98 Billion XRP in 24 Hours as XRP Marks 71% Volume Surge

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP, currently the fourth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has seen a jump in trading activity, with its 24-hour trading volume skyrocketing by 71% to reach $2.98 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data.

This rise indicates increased interest and activity on the XRP market, as traders may be positioning themselves ahead of potential XRP price movements.

At the time of writing, XRP was up 1.97% in the last 24 hours to $2.45 and up 5% weekly. XRP is gaining traction among bulls after the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) dropped its long-standing lawsuit against Ripple last week, marking a significant turn for the coin.

In December 2020, the SEC filed its lawsuit against Ripple, alleging the sale of XRP as unregistered securities. In 2023, Ripple scored a win in the case when the judge determined that XRP in and of itself is not a security. After the final judgment was delivered, SEC filed an appeal challenging some aspects of the earlier verdict, and Ripple also initiated a countermove.

The SEC dropping its appeal in the lawsuit against Ripple puts an end to the case, thus sparking XRP optimism. Ripple Labs' IPO talk is heating up, adding more signs for bullish positioning.

Market sentiment recovers

According to the most recent CoinShares report, sentiment in digital assets is improving, with $644 million inflows reported last week, reversing a five-week trend of outflows. The sentiment in the altcoin space was, however, mixed. Ethereum experienced the largest withdrawals, with $86 million leaving the asset. On the other hand, XRP received $6.77 million in inflows.

With such a substantial increase in volume, XRP traders will be keenly monitoring critical resistance and support levels. If the current momentum continues, XRP's price could rise further. However, if selling pressure increases, the asset may see temporary declines.

A breakout from the present trading range of $2.35 to $2.55 might result in significant swings in either direction. Short-term price targets range between $2.00 to $2.17 on the downside and $2.65 to $3.00 on the upside, with $2.50 remaining a key level to watch for the next breakout or breakdown.