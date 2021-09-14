$500,000 Bitcoin Believer Cathie Wood: Our Confidence in Ether Has Gone Up Dramatically

Tue, 09/14/2021 - 11:30
article image
Yuri Molchan
ARK chief Cathie Wood stated that, aside from Bitcoin, the company's confidence in Ethereum has also risen greatly for the following reasons
During Wall Street's SALT conference, the head of investment firm Ark Invest, Cathie Wood, told CNBC that Bitcoin, in her view, is likely to increase tenfold within the next five years and rise to over $500,000.

However, she also stated that Ark's confidence in Ethereum has also increased a great deal.

"Our confidence in Ether has gone up dramatically"

The reason for this, as Wood explained, was the beginning of the transition of Ethereum from the proof-of-work (PoW) consensus algorithm to a proof-of-stake (PoS) one. The transition began with the launch of the Ethereum 2.0 zero phase on Dec. 1 and, recently, after the London hard fork implemented on Aug. 5.

The fork (also known as EIP 1559), among other things, has allowed for burning transaction fees on the Ethereum blockchain, which started helping to make Ethereum a deflationary currency.

As reported by U.Today earlier, in early August, Cathie Wood announced her support for Ethereum and DeFi dapps based on this blockchain.

Charles Hoskinson: MATIC Co-Founder Loses Alonzo Bet, Has to Donate $20,000 to Charity Now

Ark is invested in Ether via Grayscale

Among crypto assets, Ark has invested funds in Grayscale Ethereum Trust—Ark holds ETHE shares worth millions of dollars. As of June 30, the investment fund held 721,936 ETHE which, back then, was worth $16.2 million.

As of press time, the second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, is changing hands at $3,339, as per data provided by CoinMarketCap.

article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

