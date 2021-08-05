Ethereum 2.0: Vitalik Buterin Says London Hard Fork Makes Him More Confident About Merge

In a recent Bloomberg interview, Vitalik Buterin claims that he “definitely” feels more confident about the merge of Ethereum and Eth 2.0 following the successful launch of the “London” hard fork that took place earlier today.The Ether price saw significant volatility after the landmark upgrade went live. The hard fork is particularly notable because it includes the deflationary Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) 1559.
After ditching proof-of-work for proof-of-stake, Ether’s energy consumption is expected to plunge by over 99 percent, according to Buterin.
The full release of Ethereum 2.0—which was initially slated for 2019—is expected to happen in 2022.
However, some Eth2 researchers than the merge might take place sooner.