Ethereum Gets Words of Support from Ark's Cathie Wood

ARK Investment Management has invested millions of dollars into the shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust

ARK Investment Management CEO Cathie Wood has declared her support for Ethereum and its vast decentralized finance ecosystem in her recent tweet.

.@ARKInvest applauds the DeFi innovation evolving on and around the #Ethereum blockchain. https://t.co/QvK5JA1sIY — Cathie Wood (@CathieDWood) August 6, 2021

Her bullishness is not limited to her Twitter handle. As of June 30, ARK owned 721,936 shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust that were cumulatively worth $16.2 million, according to its latest filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



On Aug. 5, Ether soared to $2,844 on the Bitstamp exchange, its highest level since June 4 following the activation of its London hard fork.