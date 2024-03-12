Bitcoin Spot ETFs Near $60 Billion in Net Assets Amid Heavy Trading

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have reached a remarkable milestone, amassing a total net asset value of $58.36 billion. The recent data, sourced from financial analytics firm SoSoValue, underscores the burgeoning interest and trust in Bitcoin as an investment vehicle, especially among institutional investors.

The inflow and outflow dynamics of specific ETFs on March 11 were particularly noteworthy. Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) experienced a significant net outflow of $494 million, which contrasted sharply with the net inflows of BlackRock’s IBIT and Fidelity’s FBTC, which saw injections of $562 million and $215 million, respectively. This movement reflects shifting investor preferences and confidence levels within the landscape of Bitcoin investment products.

SoSoValue data further reveals that the total net inflows into Bitcoin spot ETFs on March 11 amounted to $505 million, contributing to a cumulative total net inflow of $10.09 billion. This substantial influx of capital into Bitcoin ETFs signifies a growing trend among investors seeking exposure to Bitcoin without engaging directly with the complexities and security concerns associated with cryptocurrency exchanges and wallets.

Bitcoin price holds bullish trend

This surge in ETF activity comes in the wake of Bitcoin's price reaching a new all-time high (ATH) of $72,800. As of the last reports, BTC is trading at $71,907, marking a 0.34% increase over the last 24 hours and an impressive 50.07% growth over the past month. The 24-hour trading volume of Bitcoin also saw an increase, rising by 0.79% to $52.17 billion, which reflects heightened market activity and investor interest.

The significant uptick in Bitcoin ETF activities and the cryptocurrency's price rally are largely attributed to the reapprovals of Bitcoin spot ETFs. These regulatory green lights have unleashed a wave of institutional capital onto the market. For many investors, these ETFs offer a more familiar and regulated way to gain exposure to Bitcoin compared to direct investments in the cryptocurrency.