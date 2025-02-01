Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Up 511% Yearly, How Much Higher Can It Go?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    XRP witnessed similar rise back in 2018
    Sat, 1/02/2025 - 9:32
    A
    A
    A
    XRP Up 511% Yearly, How Much Higher Can It Go?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to data from the crypto ranking platform CoinGecko, XRP is up 511% yearly. In Q4, 2024 alone, XRP market capitalization gained 246%, according to a recent report by Messari. 

    Advertisement

    XRP began a bull run last November on expectations of a more crypto-friendly stance; for years, XRP prices were muted as a result of the Ripple SEC lawsuit initiated in 2020, which resulted in Ripple’s 2023 legal victory. Last August, Ripple was ordered to pay a $125 million fine related to sales to institutional investors, effectively ending the suit.

    Article image
    XRP Price Performance Chart, Courtesy: CoinGecko

    Retail and large holder participation also picked up with on-chain data signaling whale accumulation. According to Messari, in Q4, 2024, new addresses increased 382% to 507,000, suggesting the onboarding of new users.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CEO Highlights Ripple's Most Recent Big Milestones
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: 'Bitcoin May Crash – Time to Get Richer'
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Mini Death Cross Formed, Dogecoin (DOGE) Plummeting Finally Stops, Bitcoin (BTC) Actually in Downtrend?
    Ripple: XRP Buyers Were Buying to Hold

    The anticipation surrounding the XRP ETF has also boosted XRP prices. Ripple Labs president Monica Long earlier remarked that an XRP ETF might "soon be a reality." Most recently, Grayscale Investments has applied with the SEC to convert its XRP Trust into an ETF for listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

    Advertisement

    Related
    What's Next for XRP? Ripple CEO to Reveal at Key Event
    Sat, 01/25/2025 - 13:57
    What's Next for XRP? Ripple CEO to Reveal at Key Event
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Aside from Grayscale, several firms have applied for XRP-based ETFs, demonstrating a rising institutional appetite for structured investment products in XRP. Purpose Investments, a Canadian asset management firm, has filed a preliminary prospectus for an XRP spot ETF.

    Wisdom Tree filed an S-1 in December to launch an XRP ETF, following Bitwise, Canary and 21Shares' submissions in October and November. RLUSD, Ripple's USD-pegged stablecoin, was also launched in December, marking a significant milestone.

    How much higher can it go?

    As a result of the spike, XRP surpassed Tether (USDT), among others, to become the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, trailing only Bitcoin and Ethereum. At the time of writing, XRP was down 1.28% in the last 24 hours to $3.09 with a current market capitalization of $178.15 billion.

    Related
    XRP Hourly Death Cross: Is It Cause for Concern?
    Fri, 01/24/2025 - 16:06
    XRP Hourly Death Cross: Is It Cause for Concern?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Back in 2018, XRP witnessed a similar rise, briefly surpassing ETH in market capitalization when both coins were worth roughly $22 billion. Is it possible that this might happen again?

    Only time will tell — but XRP has further room for growth. ETH has a market capitalization of $404 billion, which is more than twice that of XRP.

    In terms of price, eyes are on XRP breaking past its recent high of $3.4 and reaching $4 or possibly $5. Meanwhile, the daily SMA 50 at $2.6 has held up as XRP support since November 2024.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #XRP News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 1, 2025 - 8:55
    Ripple CEO Highlights Ripple's Most Recent Big Milestones
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Feb 1, 2025 - 7:55
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: 'Bitcoin May Crash – Time to Get Richer'
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Philippines Leads Southeast Asia’s Fintech Future: Fintech Revolution Summit 2025
    Airdrops in the TRON TRC-20 Network
    AddUp Embraces 1 Million Users Accepting its Innovative Trading App to Learn Crypto Skills and Achieve New Milestones
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Up 511% Yearly, How Much Higher Can It Go?
    Ripple CEO Highlights Ripple's Most Recent Big Milestones
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: 'Bitcoin May Crash – Time to Get Richer'
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD