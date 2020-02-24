Back
Original article based on tweet

41.6 Mln XRP Sent Between Crypto Giants Over Last Ten Hours

📰 News
Mon, 02/24/2020 - 14:31
    Yuri Molchan

    Three major crypto exchanges are moving jaw-dropping amounts of XRP, while a crypto trader spots a Golden Cross pattern on an XRP chart

A Twitter user has posted an XRP chart showing a Golden Cross pattern, promising an imminent price surge. Meanwhile, three large crypto exchanges are moving gargantuan amounts of XRP between one another.

‘XRP Golden Cross’

Twitter user @gordongekko369 has shared a screenshot that says that the third-largest crypto coin XRP has formed a bullish pattern called a Golden Cross. Usually, after this is forms, the price of a currency is expected to skyrocket.

On the chart, @gordongekko369 shows that he expects XRP to soar well above $0.37.

XRP 1
A short while ago, a Golden Cross was also noticed on Bitcoin charts. However, instead of soaring, the BTC price dropped below the $10,000 level.

41.6 mln XRP transferred

The XRPL Monitor reports that two astounding fund transfers have been conducted in XRP, totaling approximately 41.6 mln. That’s $11,419,591.

The data supplied by analytical website Bithomp says that two top crypto exchanges – Binance and Huobi – and a smaller one, Bithumb, were involved.

25 mln XRP was transferred between Bithumb wallets. In the second transaction, Huobi sent 16,660,000 XRP to Binance.

XRPL Monitor
About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

