$383 Million in BTC Shifted from Gemini to Coinbase After Bitcoin Reaches $48,000

News
Tue, 03/29/2022 - 15:32
article image
Yuri Molchan
8,000 Bitcoin have been moved with participation of Gemini, Coinbase and an anonymous wallet
$383 Million in BTC Shifted from Gemini to Coinbase After Bitcoin Reaches $48,000
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

As reported by Whale Alert crypto tracking website, nearly three hours ago, a comprised 7,000 Bitcoins were shifted in lumps of 1,000 BTC; 1,000 BTC and 6,000 BTC.

An anon crypto address and the wallets of Gemini and Coinbase were involved. The amount of Bitcoin transferred equals $383 million USD. This happened a while after the leading digital currency reached a peak, topping the $48,000 level.

8,000 Bitcoin on the move

Whale Alert has spotted three crypto transfers worth 6,000; 1,000 and 1,000 BTC that took place slightly over three hours ago.

Two 1,000 BTC lumps were moved from a wallet that was tagged as "unknown" to the Winklevoss-owned Gemini exchange.

Later on, 6,000 Bitcoins worth $286,850,617 were shifted from Gemini to Coinbase. A while after that, the same amount of BTC left Coinbase, going to an anonymous crypto address.

BTC_Gemini_Coinbase_00

Related
Ripple's Chris Larsen and Greenpeace Start Campaign to Make Bitcoiners Give up PoW

Bitcoin tops $48,000 briefly

On March 28, leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin managed to recapture the $48,000 level for the first time since January this year.

However, by now, Bitcoin has rolled back, landing at the $47,772 line.

As the price grows, Glassnode has reported that the illiquid supply of BTC is spiking as investors are moving Bitcoin to cold wallets and custodial addresses for long-term storage.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Ripple Co-Founder Denies Advocating for Banning Bitcoin
03/29/2022 - 20:00
Ripple Co-Founder Denies Advocating for Banning Bitcoin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SHIB Available on Canada’s Netcoins, Cardano Supports ETH dApps, Goldman Sachs Names Ripple "Opportunity in Payments": Crypto News Digest by U.Today
03/29/2022 - 16:24
SHIB Available on Canada’s Netcoins, Cardano Supports ETH dApps, Goldman Sachs Names Ripple "Opportunity in Payments": Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Biggest DeFi Hack Ever? Axie Infinity's Ronin Drained of $625 Million
03/29/2022 - 16:14
Biggest DeFi Hack Ever? Axie Infinity's Ronin Drained of $625 Million
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya