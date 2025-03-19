Scam Alert: Crucial Scam Warning Issued by CoinMarketCap

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

CoinMarketCap, a popular website that offers data regarding current prices, market capitalization, trading volume and similar metrics, owned by Binance exchange, has addressed the global cryptocurrency community with a scam alert today.

Warning from CoinMarketCap

Using its official X account, CoinMarketCap warned that fake CMC tokens might be circulating on the market at the moment. The CoinMarketCap team clearly stated that it does not have its own CMC-tokens or coins. If investors see the promotion of such crypto assets, those coins are definitely scams and not tied to CoinMarketCap but just trying to attract potential victims using the CMC brand name.

SCAM ALERT: CoinMarketCap does NOT have a Token/Coin. If you see a promotion for CMC-Tokens, it is a Fake/Scam! Advertisement March 19, 2025

This is a common type of scam in the crypto space, in which fraudsters launch fraudulent tokens. They impersonate organizations with a high reputation and popularity level in the crypto space. Users are highly recommended to avoid falling for such scams – DYOR. This acronym is very popular within the crypto community, and it means “do your own research.” It is what influencers and coin teams often recommend users should do before investing in any new cryptocurrencies.

Binance steps in to save user from scammers

Two days ago, Binance boss Richard Teng published a post spotlighting a recent case in which the Binance team stepped in to help a scam victim. The case was not about investing in fraudulent tokens; it was about purchasing luxury home cinema systems using USDT, a cryptocurrency.

According to a proudly published article by Binance, an experienced crypto user failed to detect a scam on a forum he had used for many years. He then bought some equipment, paying for it with USDT. Since he had communicated with everyone on that forum for years and knew all the users, he transferred the whole amount to the seller. After the payments were received, the equipment was never sent to the payer.

That is when the Binance team intervened. They traced the USDT on a Binance account, froze it and returned it to the unfortunate buyer.

In the world of crypto, where people are scammed not only by mistakenly buying fake coins, crypto platforms often join forces to fight scammers and help their customers.

Recently, when the Bybit exchange was hacked, other exchanges, including Binance, immediately lent millions in ETH to support Bybit with liquidity.