Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    33.7 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Incoming in Next 24 Hours

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu's on-chain volume hints at strong rally continuation
    Tue, 3/12/2024 - 13:18
    33.7 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Incoming in Next 24 Hours
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Due to on-chain data showing a possible influx of 33.7 trillion SHIB in the next 24 hours, Shiba Inu is getting ready for volatility. The price performance of the token and the general dynamics of the market may be significantly impacted by this enormous activity.

    Advertisement

    Technically speaking, the price chart indicates that SHIB has run into resistance at the $0.000031 level. The token has dropped 1.7% in the last day, indicating that selling pressure is increasing following its most recent surge. The levels of $0.000027 and $0.000025 are important supports, where SHIB might see buying interest to steady its position. More volatility might be triggered by the prospective inflow of 33.07 trillion SHIB.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Whale movements, or significant exchange transactions, may be connected to this activity, which could indicate either substantial accumulation or possible sell-offs. Since the RSI indicator is hovering around neutral levels, both upward and downward movement are possible. 

    HOT Stories
    Crucial Scam Warning Comes From Ripple and Brad Garlinghouse: Details
    Ex-Binance CEO CZ Drops Epic Altcoin Season Hint
    Top Crypto Influencers Ask Elon Musk Not to Shut Down D.O.G.E. in 2026
    XRP Reaches Extreme Risk Level

    Related
    Chainlink Skyrockets 1,219% in Whale Activity as LINK Price Suddenly Jumps 31%
    Tue, 12/03/2024 - 10:49
    Chainlink Skyrockets 1,219% in Whale Activity as LINK Price Suddenly Jumps 31%
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    However, the volume of transactions and community involvement for Shiba Inu continue to be strong. The majority of SHIB holders, according to data from profitability metrics, might be reluctant to increase the size of their holdings, until the token shows more obvious indications of upward momentum. 

    Market psychology explains the relationship between the incoming supply of SHIB and its price performance. Large supply inflows usually cause dilution worries, which could result in temporary price drops. It might be a bullish indications, though, if whales take advantage of this influx to build up.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 3, 2024 - 13:07
    Vitalik Buterin Mocks Sam Bankman-Fried as He Unveils AI-Backed Ethereum Wallets
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Dec 3, 2024 - 13:00
    Crucial Scam Warning Comes From Ripple and Brad Garlinghouse: Details
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Gate.io Launches MemeBox: A One-Stop Platform for MEME Culture and Financial Innovation
    $BIAO: The Biggest Meme in the East
    Smile Shop Joins Conflux PayFi Ecosystem with BitUnion Prepaid Card
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    33.7 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Incoming in Next 24 Hours
    Vitalik Buterin Mocks Sam Bankman-Fried as He Unveils AI-Backed Ethereum Wallets
    Crucial Scam Warning Comes From Ripple and Brad Garlinghouse: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD