    XRP Price Hits $2 in Epic Bullish Move; 1,003,000,000 SHIB Burned in Single Hour; Raoul Pal Issues Mega-Bullish Bitcoin Statement: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Top crypto news stories over last weekend of November are already here; check out U.Today's news digest!
    Mon, 2/12/2024 - 15:45
    XRP Price Hits $2 in Epic Bullish Move; 1,003,000,000 SHIB Burned in Single Hour; Raoul Pal Issues Mega-Bullish Bitcoin Statement: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    U.Today has summarized the top three important news over the past weekend, take a look!

    XRP price hits $2 in epic bullish move

    Last Sunday, Dec. 1, marked a remarkable milestone for XRP as, on that day, the price of the Ripple-affiliated token reached $2 for the first time in six years. At the moment of writing, XRP's market cap stands at $138.8 billion, with trading volume hitting $37 billion over the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data. The XRP ecosystem showcases a fully diluted valuation (FDV) of $243.29 billion, emphasizing its long-term potential. Additionally, speculation surrounding the potential approval of a new stablecoin, RLUSD, by the New York Department of Financial Services has contributed to increased market activity, as Ripple prepares for a possible launch on Dec. 4. When it comes to Ripple's long-lasting legal battle against the SEC, the case is currently in the appeals process; there are hopes for a resolution by 2025, which may further enhance XRP's positioning in the crypto market.

    1,003,000,000 SHIB in single hour – What’s happening?

    Data provided by Shibburn demonstrates that in just one day, Nov. 29, the SHIB community managed to increase the meme coin's burn rate by 2,050%, with a total of 1,282,587,181 tokens transferred to an unspendable wallet. This significant burn was largely attributed to a single transaction by an anonymous wallet, which disposed of 1,003,266,585 SHIB in just one hour. In terms of transaction size, the other impressive transfers moved 209,312,491; 33,737,678 and 29,282,316 SHIB. In total, there have been 14 transactions to dead-end wallets, including several substantial transfers of additional SHIB tokens. At the moment of writing, SHIB is changing hands at $0.00002926, down 8.85% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap. 

    "Strap in": Raoul Pal issues mega-bullish Bitcoin statement

    In a recent X post, renowned investor Raoul Pal has made a highly bullish statement regarding Bitcoin, as the flagship crypto is slowly but surely fighting its way to the $100,000 mark. Pal revisited his concept of the "banana zone," which he defines as a period when the price of Bitcoin is likely to record a massive uptick over the long term. He believes that the market is currently operating within this trajectory, indicating a potential parabolic rise in Bitcoin's value. While expressing confidence in Bitcoin's continued growth, Pal also cautions investors about the possibility of "sharp corrections," highlighting the typical volatility associated with the crypto market. Nevertheless, he encourages his followers to "strap in," emphasizing that there is "plenty more to come over time" for Bitcoin.

    #XRP #Shiba Inu #Bitcoin #Raoul Pal
    About the author
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

