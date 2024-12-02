XRP Price Hits $2 in Epic Bullish Move; 1,003,000,000 SHIB Burned in Single Hour; Raoul Pal Issues Mega-Bullish Bitcoin Statement: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP price hits $2 in epic bullish move

Last Sunday, Dec. 1, marked a remarkable milestone for XRP as, on that day, the price of the Ripple-affiliated token reached $2 for the first time in six years. At the moment of writing, XRP's market cap stands at $138.8 billion, with trading volume hitting $37 billion over the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data. The XRP ecosystem showcases a fully diluted valuation (FDV) of $243.29 billion, emphasizing its long-term potential. Additionally, speculation surrounding the potential approval of a new stablecoin, RLUSD, by the New York Department of Financial Services has contributed to increased market activity, as Ripple prepares for a possible launch on Dec. 4. When it comes to Ripple's long-lasting legal battle against the SEC, the case is currently in the appeals process; there are hopes for a resolution by 2025, which may further enhance XRP's positioning in the crypto market.

1,003,000,000 SHIB in single hour – What’s happening?

Data provided by Shibburn demonstrates that in just one day, Nov. 29, the SHIB community managed to increase the meme coin's burn rate by 2,050%, with a total of 1,282,587,181 tokens transferred to an unspendable wallet. This significant burn was largely attributed to a single transaction by an anonymous wallet, which disposed of 1,003,266,585 SHIB in just one hour. In terms of transaction size, the other impressive transfers moved 209,312,491; 33,737,678 and 29,282,316 SHIB. In total, there have been 14 transactions to dead-end wallets, including several substantial transfers of additional SHIB tokens. At the moment of writing, SHIB is changing hands at $0.00002926, down 8.85% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

"Strap in": Raoul Pal issues mega-bullish Bitcoin statement