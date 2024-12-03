Advertisement
    Chainlink Skyrockets 1,219% in Whale Activity as LINK Price Suddenly Jumps 31%

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Chainlink surged to highs last seen in January 2022
    Tue, 3/12/2024 - 10:49
    Chainlink Skyrockets 1,219% in Whale Activity as LINK Price Suddenly Jumps 31%
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Over the past 24 hours, Chainlink (LINK) has seen a significant increase in whale activity and price. In the past day, whale activity on the Chainlink network has skyrocketed by an astonishing 1,219%, coinciding with a sudden 31% jump in the price of LINK.

    At the time of writing, LINK is trading at $13.47, following a sharp rise in yesterday's trading session. Chainlink rose from $18.58 to $26.92, forming a massive green daily candlestick in Monday's trading.

    At the time of writing, LINK was up 28% in the last 24 hours to $25.12 and up 47.51% in the previous week.

    Article image
    Large Transactions Volume, Courtesy: IntoTheBlock

    IntoTheBlock reported a 1,219.46% increase in the volume of large transactions — defined as transfers over $100,000 for Chainlink — over the last 24 hours. This surge is marked by large transactions totaling $858.08 million, or 34.34 million LINK.

    Large Transaction Volume indicates the overall amount transacted by whales in a given day. Spikes in Large Transaction Volume indicate high activity among whales, either buying or selling.

    This 1,219% surge in whale activity suggests that whales might be either accumulating LINK or making deliberate moves to capitalize on the price rally.

    Chainlink expands ecosystem

    Chainlink has continued to grow its ecosystem through high-profile integrations and collaborations, including those with Swift, Euroclear and major banking and capital markets institutions.

    Brazil's central bank is using Chainlink to build a CBDC project for trade finance with Microsoft.

    Chainlink, in collaboration with market infrastructures Euroclear and Swift and some of the world's largest financial institutions, including UBS, Franklin Templeton, Wellington Management, CACEIS, Vontobel and Sygnum Bank, launched an industry initiative to combine advancements in AI, Oracles and blockchains to solve a long-standing problem in corporate actions — the lack of real-time standardized data in fragmented markets, such as Europe.

    Chainlink's CCIP private transactions just went live, with ANZ Bank being among the first to use the capability.

    #Chainlink (LINK) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

