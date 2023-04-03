32 Trillion BabyDoge Giveaway to Follow Dogecoin (DOGE) Offshoot Listing on Major Exchange

Tens of trillions of BabyDoge coins to be raffled following Dogecoin (DOGE) clone listing on Bybit
BabyDoge will be listed on Bybit on April 4, according to the official Twitter account of the major centralized crypto exchange. It is known that the token will be listed in the spot market section against USDT.

However, that was not all the news when the crypto exchange decided to celebrate the BabyDoge listing with a giveaway of 32 trillion tokens. According to the exchange's announcement, the prize pool will be divided into two events.

In the first, to enter the 20 trillion BabyDoge draw, those wishing to participate simply need to accumulate 40 billion coins in their account. The first 2,000 who fulfill the conditions will be awarded 10 billion BabyDoge each.

The second event will draw the remaining 12 trillion coins. Here, participants are required to purchase at least 8 billion BabyDoge and transfer them from their spot account on Bybit to any wallet connected to the BabyDoge Swap via Binance Smart Chain. All that is left to do is to fill in the special form with your Bybit ID number and exchange wallet address.

Thus, Bybit becomes the next major marketplace on which BabyDoge will be traded. The token has previously been listed on major crypto exchanges like OKX, BitGet and MEXC following its growing community and popularity. Currently, according to CoinMarketCap, BabyDoge ranks 220th among all cryptocurrencies by market capitalization with a value of $315 million.

