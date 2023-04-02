Over Half Quadrillion Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Burned in Massive Burn Moves: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to Burn BabyDoge, more than half a quadrillion BabyDoge have been burned in the last 24 hours, as the BabyDoge team and the community embarked on a massive token burn.

According to Burn BabyDoge, 573,504,926,643,400 BabyDoge tokens worth $1,486,525 have been burned in the last 24 hours.

Our community has burned 51+ trillion #BabyDoge through our burn portal worth and estimated $141,000 !



We have matched the burn 5x and burned 257 trillion #babydoge worth an estimated $668,000 !



Additionally 310 trillion were burned this month worth an estimate $806,000 ! pic.twitter.com/UOARpTB1sH — BabyDogeSwap.com LIVE (@BabyDogeCoin) April 1, 2023

This has increased the amount burned from the total supply. So far, 204,860,147,437,640,768 BabyDoge, or 48.776% of the initial total supply of 420 quadrillion tokens, have been destroyed.

The Baby Doge Coin team gives a breakdown of the massive burn figure. A total of 257 trillion BabyDoge coins worth over $668,000 were burned by the team. Then another 310 trillion BabyDoge worth $806,000 were sent to dead wallets in a single large transaction.

Proof of the burn transactions on BscScan was shared by the official Twitter account. It should be recalled that Baby Doge Coin confirmed it would burn five BabyDoge for each token burned through the burn portal, which launched in mid-February.

According to it, over 51 trillion BabyDoge were burned by the community through the burn portal. The BabyDoge team matched the community's efforts with a five-times burn of this amount, which is 257 trillion BabyDoge.

Quadrillion tokens burned since 2023

Burn tracker Burn BabyDoge reported at March's close that quadrillions of tokens have been burned since the year's start. According to it, 3.63 quadrillion tokens (3,638,488,857,435,276) worth $9,660,188 were burned in the last three months.

In other positive news, BabyDoge trading is expected to go live on the fifth-largest crypto exchange Bybit on April 4, 2023, at 8 a.m. UTC.

The price of Baby Doge Coin was $0.000000002685 at the time of writing, down 1.64% in the last 24 hours and 17.46% in the last seven days, according to data from CoinMarketCap.