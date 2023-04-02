Over Half Quadrillion Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Burned in Massive Burn Moves: Details

Tomiwabold Olajide
573 trillion Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) burned in massive transactions
According to Burn BabyDoge, more than half a quadrillion BabyDoge have been burned in the last 24 hours, as the BabyDoge team and the community embarked on a massive token burn.

According to Burn BabyDoge, 573,504,926,643,400 BabyDoge tokens worth $1,486,525 have been burned in the last 24 hours.

This has increased the amount burned from the total supply. So far, 204,860,147,437,640,768 BabyDoge, or 48.776% of the initial total supply of 420 quadrillion tokens, have been destroyed.

The Baby Doge Coin team gives a breakdown of the massive burn figure. A total of 257 trillion BabyDoge coins worth over $668,000 were burned by the team. Then another 310 trillion BabyDoge worth $806,000 were sent to dead wallets in a single large transaction.

Proof of the burn transactions on BscScan was shared by the official Twitter account. It should be recalled that Baby Doge Coin confirmed it would burn five BabyDoge for each token burned through the burn portal, which launched in mid-February.

According to it, over 51 trillion BabyDoge were burned by the community through the burn portal. The BabyDoge team matched the community's efforts with a five-times burn of this amount, which is 257 trillion BabyDoge.

Quadrillion tokens burned since 2023

Burn tracker Burn BabyDoge reported at March's close that quadrillions of tokens have been burned since the year's start. According to it, 3.63 quadrillion tokens (3,638,488,857,435,276) worth $9,660,188 were burned in the last three months.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Scores Major Exchange Listing, Price Reacts With 33% Jump

In other positive news, BabyDoge trading is expected to go live on the fifth-largest crypto exchange Bybit on April 4, 2023, at 8 a.m. UTC.

The price of Baby Doge Coin was $0.000000002685 at the time of writing, down 1.64% in the last 24 hours and 17.46% in the last seven days, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

