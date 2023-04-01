Baby Doge Coin Big Burn Day Nears as Trillions of BabyDoge Destroyed Ahead

Sat, 04/01/2023
Tomiwabold Olajide
Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) prepares for massive burn with trillions of tokens already destroyed
Baby Doge Coin Big Burn Day Nears as Trillions of BabyDoge Destroyed Ahead
A massive amount of Baby Doge Coin seems ready to be sent to dead wallets within the next 24 hours.

The exciting news was revealed by the official Baby Doge Coin Twitter account, which confirmed it would burn five BabyDoge for each token the community burned on its official burn portal.

"Tomorrow is the big day. We will be burning 5 tokens for every single token burned on the burn portal through tomorrow," the team tweeted.

The Baby Doge Coin burn portal was launched in mid-February to put burning power in the hands of the community and ultimately reduce the BabyDoge supply.

The Baby Doge Coin team says it would be complimenting the community's efforts by burning five tokens for each one burned on the official burn portal.

Already, estimated trillions of BabyDoge have been burned via the burn portal; judging by recent statistics, five times this might imply an enormous burn amount.

3.63 quadrillion Baby Doge Coin burned since 2023 start

According to Burn BabyDoge, quadrillions of tokens have been burned since 2023. According to it, 3.63 quadrillion tokens (3,638,488,857,435,276) worth $9,660,188 were burned in the last three months.

So far, 48.64%, or 204.28 quadrillion BabyDoge, have been burned from the initial supply of 420 quadrillion tokens.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, 11.3 trillion (11,308,706,258,418) BabyDoge worth $30,296 have been burned.

Baby Doge Coin is also experiencing growth in its holder count, with 64,488 new holders added in the last three months. The current number of BabyDoge holders stands at 1,715,275.

