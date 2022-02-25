30 Million SHIB Tokens Burned Amid 17% Recovery

News
Fri, 02/25/2022 - 21:30
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Constant burning events may have helped the price of the asset recover more than 15% in the last 24 hours
30 Million SHIB Tokens Burned Amid 17% Recovery
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to the report from the Shibburn tracker, more than 30 million tokens have been burned recently on the network, following the recovery on the cryptocurrency and altcoin markets.

Tokens have been moved to a wallet that acts as a "burn address"; any funds moved to it will not be recovered and cannot be withdrawn later. Numerous cryptocurrencies use the same method of decreasing the circulating supply.

As for the performance of SHIB on the market, the token has successfully rebounded and gained almost 20% of its value, but it has not yet repeated the success of such altcoins as LUNA, which is trading at a 30% premium since yesterday.

Related
Elon Musk’s Tweet Puzzles Crypto Community, ZebPay Allows for Buying SHIB with Zero Fees, Big Cardano News Underway: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Previously, Shiba Inu has been holding constant burning events designed to support the value of the token. Reportedly, 410 trillion SHIB have already been burned, with more tokens being moved to the dead-end address almost every day.

U.Today reported that Shiba Inu has entered the top of the most purchased assets among whales, in addition to a 207% trading volume increase. At press time, Shiba Inu whales were holding $1.3 billion worth of tokens, while SHIB was holding second place among the largest USD valued holdings in Ethereum wallets.

#Shiba Inu
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Bitcoin Is Still on Its Way to Hit $100,000, Says Bloomberg Strategist
02/25/2022 - 20:36
Bitcoin Is Still on Its Way to Hit $100,000, Says Bloomberg Strategist
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image New Twist to XRP Lawsuit as SEC Files an Opposition to Handing Over Estabrook Notes: Details
02/25/2022 - 19:00
New Twist to XRP Lawsuit as SEC Files an Opposition to Handing Over Estabrook Notes: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ripple Scores Another Win, Ethereum Staking Yields to Be Doubled, Cardano Tops in Adjusted Volume Transactions: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
02/25/2022 - 16:17
Ripple Scores Another Win, Ethereum Staking Yields to Be Doubled, Cardano Tops in Adjusted Volume Transactions: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina