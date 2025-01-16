Advertisement
    30 Billion XLM: Stellar's Massive Milestone Incoming

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    XLM's growth looks unstoppable as it is breaking milestone after milestone
    Thu, 16/01/2025 - 14:28
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    With on-chain metrics showing a strong trajectory, Stellar keeps exhibiting impressive growth throughout its ecosystem. One of the most notable figures is the approaching milestone of 28 million users overall, which highlights its growing popularity as a significant participant on the blockchain market. The market activity of Stellar has been bolstered by solid fundamentals.

    An astounding 1.37 billion operations have been processed by the platform, with 427 billion of those transactions being successful. Even though 3.59 billion transactions failed, the overall performance is still encouraging because it shows how widely used and continuously growing the blockchain is.

    Article image
    XLM/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Furthermore, there are currently 30 billion XLM in circulation, with a noteworthy 55.44 billion tokens already burned. This further emphasizes the token's scarcity and could eventually increase its value. Stellar's price is currently trading steadily at around $0.47, keeping its bullish structure above the 50 EMA.

    Together with continued network expansion, this technical positioning puts XLM in a strong state for future upward movement. An aggressive bullish run may begin with a possible breakout above $0.50, particularly as investor confidence rises on the strength of these encouraging indicators.

    The way the network's operations are distributed with liquidity pools and manage-buy-sell operations at the forefront is another interesting feature. Stellar is being used extensively for trading and liquidity provision, as evidenced by this activity, which adds yet another level of usefulness to its expanding ecosystem.

    Stellar's ecosystem metrics indicate that the platform is not only thriving but is also ready for future growth as it gets closer to the noteworthy 28 million user mark. For indications of a breakout, investors should keep an eye on important resistance levels close to $0.50 and $0.55.

    Meanwhile, the mood of the market as a whole will probably be crucial in determining XLM's medium-term course. All things considered, Stellar's steady adoption and on-chain performance show that it is still a viable option in the blockchain space.

    #XLM
