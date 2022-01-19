2.5 Billion SHIB Burned Since Dec. 1, 428 Million Gone This Week; Will Price Start Rising Soon?

Almost three billion Shiba Inu tokens have been burnt since start of December

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to data provided by the @worldofao Twitter account, since Dec. 1, various members of the SHIB Army have removed two and a half billion SHIB tokens from circulation.

Almost half a million of that astounding amount was destroyed last week. Every time large amounts of SHIB are burned, the community expects the token to begin rising in price. Another huge factor that is expected to push the SHIB price up is its potential listing on Robinhood.

However, the popular trading app has not confirmed the listing rumors, and the exchange rate of SHIB is in the red at the moment, with the coin trading at $0.00002766.

SHIB Army burns 54.8 million SHIB daily on average

Bigger Entertainment, a crypto record label that burns SHIB on a regular basis during live burn parties on YouTube, has tweeted a shoutout to Twitter user @worldofao, who shared details of Shiba Inu tokens burned over the past one and a half months.

According to the data provided, since Dec. 1, an astounding 2,576,326,394 SHIB have been sent to a dead wallet. That is worth $71,441.

The average amount burnt daily by the community constitutes 54,815,455 tokens.

#ShibArmyStrong 💪 it’s amazing to see the community coming together in different ways to burn #shib 🔥 shoutout to @worldofao for the weekly #shib burn updates! https://t.co/tCe04NnMxa — Bigger Entertainment (@biggerent) January 18, 2022

Half a billion SHIB gone last week

As for the past week, the same Twitter user claims that, from Jan. 10 to Jan. 16, a cumulative 428,987,664 tokens were sent to the crypto inferno.

On Jan. 15, a whopping 232,000,000 SHIB were destroyed by @317_key, a gaming company that uses part of its profits to buy Shiba Inu tokens and incinerate them.

428 Million+ #shib burned this week. It’s becoming a normal thing. Hold time up over 400% since October. That’s the power of working together as an army.



Keep sharing music, playing games, etc. Don’t get lost in the fear that’s being created. We will win with everyone involved! https://t.co/fvVS6u04ve — Steven Cooper (@iamstevencooper) January 18, 2022

As reported earlier, some SHIB tokens have begun to return to circulation as users are withdrawing their staked tokens from the ShibaSwap exchange.