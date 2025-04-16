Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    245,000,000 Stellar (XLM) in 5 Minutes, What's Happening?

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 16/04/2025 - 15:10
    XRP rival Stellar see whales unleash 245 million XLM transfer
    Advertisement
    245,000,000 Stellar (XLM) in 5 Minutes, What's Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    An unusual transaction was tied to Stellar (XLM), a protocol named XRP’s biggest rival. Three transactions that crypto analytics platform Whale Alert spotted show signs that XLM whales are back in action. The dynamics of these whale actions became more suspicious as they occurred within five minutes of one another.

    Advertisement

    Stellar whales in action: XLM in trouble?

    Per the update from Whale Alert, the first and smallest transaction involved the movement of 75,000,000 XLM, valued at $17,570,556, from one anonymous wallet to the other. 

    The second transaction involved the movement of 80,000,000 XLM, which was valued at $18,797,215 at the time it was initiated. Ultimately, the biggest transaction involved the transfer of 90,000,000 XLM, valued at over $21 million, to dead wallets. 

    Related
    Stellar (XLM) 15% Price Swing Imminent — Which Way?
    Sun, 04/13/2025 - 14:12
    Stellar (XLM) 15% Price Swing Imminent — Which Way?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    While whale transactions like these are not uncommon in the broader digital currency ecosystem, they set XLM apart in the market. The purpose of these transactions remains unknown; however, some possible scenarios come to mind.

    While likely connected, the whales may be moving the assets to sell. They could also be pushing the funds into custodial wallets, either of which can impact the price outlook.

    XLM price may react badly

    These transfers come at a time when the market is experiencing consolidation. At press time, Stellar's price changed hands for $0.2354, down by 2.2% in 24 hours. This comes after XLM reversed its recent sell-off trend.

    Undefined transfers may increase the sentiment around sell-off fears on the Stellar market, a move that is unhealthy for the coin. 

    Related
    Stellar (XLM) Potential Macro Trend Shift Detected: What to Expect
    Sun, 04/06/2025 - 15:24
    Stellar (XLM) Potential Macro Trend Shift Detected: What to Expect
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Similar whale transactions have been recorded in the past for other altcoins. While the bump in actual circulating supply is low, the sentiment can fuel a chain reaction on the retail market.

    As of press time, most XLM traders are more focused on other key growth fundamentals around Stellar. These include, but are not limited to, the bullish XLM futures outlook.

    #Stellar
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Apr 16, 2025 - 15:04
    XRP Price Prediction for April 16
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Apr 16, 2025 - 14:43
    Breaking: Court Pauses Appeal in Ripple Case
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Lista Lending: Reshaping Lending on BNB Chain
    AB DAO and Bitget Launch Dual Reward Campaign, Distributing $2.6M Worth of $AB Globally
    Blockchain Week Rome 2025 International Summit – May 9-10, Rome – BWR25
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Lista Lending: Reshaping Lending on BNB Chain
    AB DAO and Bitget Launch Dual Reward Campaign, Distributing $2.6M Worth of $AB Globally
    Blockchain Week Rome 2025 International Summit – May 9-10, Rome – BWR25
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    245,000,000 Stellar (XLM) in 5 Minutes, What's Happening?
    XRP Price Prediction for April 16
    Breaking: Court Pauses Appeal in Ripple Case
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD