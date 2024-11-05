    200 Billion SHIB Suddenly Land in Gemini's Wallet, BlackRock Makes History as $2.1 Billion Enter BTC Market; DOGE, XRP Surprisingly Outperform All Cryptos: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    Advertisement
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Check out U.Today's news digest to stay updated on the latest crypto events!
    Tue, 5/11/2024 - 14:31
    200 Billion SHIB Suddenly Land in Gemini's Wallet, BlackRock Makes History as $2.1 Billion Enter BTC Market; DOGE, XRP Surprisingly Outperform All Cryptos: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    U.Today has prepared the top three news stories over the past day.

    200 billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) suddenly land in top U.S. exchange's wallet

    According to a recent X post by Spot On Chain, Gemini, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the U.S., has transferred significant funds into a new multisignature custody wallet created only 18 days ago. The wallet quickly accumulated a variety of altcoins, including a massive acquisition of 200 billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens worth around $3.39 million. Additionally, the wallet holds 42,000 ETH worth $103.8 million; 350,000 LINK valued at $3.77 million and 400 billion PEPE tokens worth $3.29 million. At the moment, Gemini manages assets worth $6.05 billion and handles an average daily turnover of $53.98 million. By securing a substantial amount of SHIB, the exchange signals growing institutional interest in the token, which could enhance its attractiveness to both new investors and existing holders.

    BlackRock makes history as $2.1 billion enter Bitcoin market

    BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) can boast of a significant development, as it registered the largest weekly net inflows since March 2024, when Bitcoin reached all-time highs of about $74,000. Ki Young Ju, CEO at CryptoQuant, highlighted this event on X platform, noting that $2.11 billion flowed into the Bitcoin market. As a reminder, over the past week, BlackRock's Bitcoin fund experienced an outstanding net inflow, with $872 million entering the IBIT on Wednesday, hitting a daily record. This inflow stands as one of the largest since the fund's inception, marking a new all-time high for BlackRock. Despite reaching a peak of $73,624 last Tuesday, Bitcoin faced a downturn, dropping to lows of $67,444 by Sunday. Currently, Bitcoin is changing hands at $68,763, down 0.12% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

    HOT Stories
    Shytoshi Kusama Publishes Groundbreaking S.H.I.B. Proposal for US Government
    Bitcoin's 'Shooting Star' Pattern Raises Red Flag, Peter Brandt Backs It
    Bitcoin ETFs Record Largest Outflows of All Time
    Mt. Gox’s Coins on the Move as BTC Price Plunges to $66K

    DOGE, XRP surprisingly outperformed all cryptos

    As the crypto market is experiencing a slowdown after the bullish activity of "Uptober," some established digital assets are showing strong performance. One of them is Dogecoin (DOGE); yesterday, the dog-themed meme coin's market capitalization gained 3.7%, reaching over $23 billion. Over the past week, Dogecoin (DOGE) has outpaced all its competitors with a 9% increase. The worst performer among meme coins is Popcap (POPCAT), whose value decreased by 11.7% overnight. Floki (FLOKI), Pepe (PEPE) and Based Brett (BRETT) are also experiencing declines, with Floki seeing its market capitalization fall below $1.2 billion. In contrast, XRP is shining bright, adding 1.7% and nearing a market capitalization of $30 billion.

    Advertisement
    #Shiba Inu #Gemini #BlackRock #Bitcoin #Dogecoin #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 5, 2024 - 14:26
    Cardano (ADA) Prints Mega Transaction Record in October: Report
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Nov 5, 2024 - 14:19
    Medical Tech Company Wants to Raise More Cash to Buy Bitcoin
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Jambo and Lif3 Partner to Make Crypto Payments Accessible to Millions of Users in Emerging Markets
    Zeebu Announces Successful $ZBU Token Burn for Q4 2024, Exceeding $1.1 Billion
    Funs.AI Sets Compliance Strategy for SocialFi Amid SEC Regulations
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    200 Billion SHIB Suddenly Land in Gemini's Wallet, BlackRock Makes History as $2.1 Billion Enter BTC Market; DOGE, XRP Surprisingly Outperform All Cryptos: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cardano (ADA) Prints Mega Transaction Record in October: Report
    Medical Tech Company Wants to Raise More Cash to Buy Bitcoin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD