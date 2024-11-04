DOGE, XRP Surprisingly Outperformed All Cryptos

Advertisement

As cryptocurrency markets are losing steam after the bullish completion of "Uptober," some veteran cryptocurrencies are performing surprisingly well. By contrast, popular new meme coins like Popcat (POPCAT) are in red.

DOGE, XRP, XMR: Top gainers in crypto you did not expect

Dogecoin (DOGE), the oldest meme coin and largest meme cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is the leader of the top 100 cryptos by market performance. In the last 24 hours, its capitalization added 3.7% and exceeded the impressive $23 billion level.

Image by CoinGecko

In the last seven days, Dogecoin (DOGE) also outperformed all competitors with a 9% upsurge. In total, the capitalization of the meme coin segment dropped by 0.6% overnight.

Popcat (POPCAT) is the worst performer here, with 11.7% in value erased overnight. The largest cat-themed crypto lost its place in the top 50.

Popular meme coins Floki (FLOKI), Pepe (PEPE) and Based Brett (BRETT) are also in the red. Floki (FLOKI) saw its capitalization dropping below $1.2 billion.

XRP, one of the oldest altcoins, also shines bright, adding 1.7% amid dominant market apathy. Its capitalization targets the $30 billion mark.

As covered by U.Today previously, XRP crypto sees an impressive increase in value transfers between new-gen on-chain whales.

$228 million liquidated as Bitcoin (BTC) yet again disappoints bulls

Monero (XMR), the largest privacy-centric cryptocurrency, is yet another unexpected member of the top gainers' list. Monero (XMR) added 1% and is ready to conquer the $3 billion capitalization level.

A month ago, Kraken, the last major exchange with Monero (XMR) support, was forced to blacklist the asset from European users.

Today, the market benchmark is down by 1.2%. The largest cryptos, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), added 0.6% each. In total, over $228 million in crypto positions (70% longs) were liquidated in the last 24 hours as Bitcoin (BTC) failed to stay above $70,000.

Bitcoin's (BTC) drop below $68,000 pushed the Fear and Greed Index to 70/100, the lowest in 10 days.