    DOGE, XRP Surprisingly Outperformed All Cryptos

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Top meme crypto Dogecoin (DOGE) leading crypto recovery, while XRP, Monero (XMR) follow suit
    Mon, 4/11/2024 - 13:31
    DOGE, XRP Surprisingly Outperformed All Cryptos
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    As cryptocurrency markets are losing steam after the bullish completion of "Uptober," some veteran cryptocurrencies are performing surprisingly well. By contrast, popular new meme coins like Popcat (POPCAT) are in red. 

    DOGE, XRP, XMR: Top gainers in crypto you did not expect

    Dogecoin (DOGE), the oldest meme coin and largest meme cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is the leader of the top 100 cryptos by market performance. In the last 24 hours, its capitalization added 3.7% and exceeded the impressive $23 billion level.

    Article image
    Image by CoinGecko

    In the last seven days, Dogecoin (DOGE) also outperformed all competitors with a 9% upsurge. In total, the capitalization of the meme coin segment dropped by 0.6% overnight.

    HOT Stories
    Here's When ‘SHIB’ Can Become Big Red Flag – SHIB Team Warns
    Prominent Angel Investor Explains Why Most Crypto Projects Die
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might Skyrocket if This Happens, Dogecoin (DOGE) Lost 15% but It's Ok, Bitcoin (BTC) $70,000 Comeback After This?
    Bitcoin Forms Terrifying "Gravestone Doji" Candle on Weekly Chart

    Popcat (POPCAT) is the worst performer here, with 11.7% in value erased overnight. The largest cat-themed crypto lost its place in the top 50.

    Advertisement

    Popular meme coins Floki (FLOKI), Pepe (PEPE) and Based Brett (BRETT) are also in the red. Floki (FLOKI) saw its capitalization dropping below $1.2 billion.

    XRP, one of the oldest altcoins, also shines bright, adding 1.7% amid dominant market apathy. Its capitalization targets the $30 billion mark.

    Related
    Gigantic XRP Whale Birthed With 104 Million XRP Shift
    Mon, 11/04/2024 - 11:07
    Gigantic XRP Whale Birthed With 104 Million XRP Shift
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    As covered by U.Today previously, XRP crypto sees an impressive increase in value transfers between new-gen on-chain whales.

    $228 million liquidated as Bitcoin (BTC) yet again disappoints bulls

    Monero (XMR), the largest privacy-centric cryptocurrency, is yet another unexpected member of the top gainers' list. Monero (XMR) added 1% and is ready to conquer the $3 billion capitalization level.

    A month ago, Kraken, the last major exchange with Monero (XMR) support, was forced to blacklist the asset from European users.

    Related
    Monero (XMR) Delisted From This Major Exchange: Reasons
    Wed, 10/02/2024 - 14:49
    Monero (XMR) Delisted From This Major Exchange: Reasons
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    Today, the market benchmark is down by 1.2%. The largest cryptos, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), added 0.6% each. In total, over $228 million in crypto positions (70% longs) were liquidated in the last 24 hours as Bitcoin (BTC) failed to stay above $70,000.

    Bitcoin's (BTC) drop below $68,000 pushed the Fear and Greed Index to 70/100, the lowest in 10 days.

    #Dogecoin News #XRP #Ripple News #Monero News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 4, 2024 - 13:02
    200 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Suddenly Land in Top US Exchange's Wallet
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Nov 4, 2024 - 12:31
    100 More Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Legend of Arcadia: Redefining Community-Driven Operations
    Deribit and SignalPlus Launch $200,000 Winter Trading Competition
    Blockchain Africa Conference 2024: Set to Showcase Latest Developments in African Blockchain and Crypto Innovation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    DOGE, XRP Surprisingly Outperformed All Cryptos
    200 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Suddenly Land in Top US Exchange's Wallet
    100 More Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD