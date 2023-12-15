Shiba Inu: Important Christmas Giveaway Teased by SHIB Team

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The official marketing manager of the Shiba Inu team, who refers to herself merely as Lucie, has written on the Twitter/X social media network that SHIB is announcing a major giveaway, offering SHIB and BAD-branded cold wallets to the SHIB army.

In her tweet, Lucie dropped a hint about the recent Ledger hack; it was transparent enough, though.

Shiba Inu team giving away SHIB and BAD wallets

Lucie tweeted that the team of the prominent canine-themed cryptocurrency has 10 Shiba Inu and 10 BAD-branded crypto wallets produced by Switzerland-based company Tangem. Bad Idea AI (BAD) is a partner of Shiba Inu focused on the integration of artificial intelligence into the cryptocurrency space.

The wallets will be given away to community members on Dec. 20 during Shibarium Christmas Giveaway spaces scheduled for that day.

We have 10 $SHIB wallets from @Tangem and 10 $BAD wallets to give away on December 20 in our Shibarium Christmas Giveaway spaces ☕️



We have 10 $SHIB wallets from @Tangem and 10 $BAD wallets to give away on December 20 in our Shibarium Christmas Giveaway spaces ☕️

🎄🎅🏻 I think it's time for some of you to think about the "famous hardware wallet you use".

Lucie added, “I think it's time for some of you to think about the ‘famous hardware wallet you use,’ ” hinting that after the Ledger hack on Thursday, she believes this popular cryptocurrency wallet not to be so reliable.

XRP army enraged with Ledger

An influential account in the XRP community, @XRPcryptowolf, took to Twitter/X to express his disappointment with the Ledger wallet for causing “so many trust issues” in the cryptocurrency industry.

On Thursday, Ledger Connect Kit was exploited by hackers. It led to multiple DeFi apps based on Ethereum, such as Zapper, SushiSwap, Phantom, Balancer and others, to be compromised. The exact number of applications that suffered from this attack, or how much crypto was stolen, is yet to be seen and counted.

However, many of those DeFi apps contained XRP, among other cryptocurrencies, hence the reaction of the XRP community. This is not the first time Ledger has sparked a wave of criticism from the cryptocurrency community. In May, the company announced a controversial update that could cause major security issues, as many experts believed. Ultimately, Ledger called the update off. This time, some users began calling for a boycott against Ledger, and Trezor as well.

As for yesterday’s hack, Ledger tweeted that it had already identified and removed a malicious version of the Ledger Connect Kit. They added that users’ Ledger and Ledger Live hardware wallets were not compromised.

