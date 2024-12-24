17 Million RLUSD on Move in Last 12 Hours, Fresh After Minting

Advertisement

Data shared by the Ripple Stablecoin Tracker account on X shows that over the last 12 hours, it has spotted nearly a dozen RLUSD transfers that shoveled nearly 20 million Ripple USD stablecoins. The tweets show that those transactions were made after minting new coins.

Last week, Ripple launched its new product that is expected to explode the crypto market in the near future.

17 million RLUSD transferred after minting

According to the above-mentioned data source, recently, nine batches of RLUSD were minted by Ripple Treasury and moved via wallets marked as “unknown” to anonymous wallets.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 2,999,990 #RLUSD transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet.https://t.co/TjIPHbqH6x — Ripple Stablecoin Tracker (@RL_Tracker) December 24, 2024

The largest transfers contained 3,000,000 RLUSD and 2,999,990 RLUSD. Smaller ones transferred 1,201,088 RLUSD and 500,000 RLUSD. All these transfers were made between anonymous wallets, which are likely to be affiliated with Ripple Treasury since the stablecoin was officially launched only last Monday.

Advertisement

Last Friday, Ripple also moved approximately 10 million RLUSD stablecoins in a single hour, in one-million lumps at a go, some of which were sent to the Uphold exchange based in Lithuania. The San Francisco-based blockchain firm has also created a campaign to promote its new product on the market, with several of Ripple’s top executives speaking out on RLUSD and its bullish prospects on the market.

Ripple CTO triggers crypto discussion with pre-Christmas tweet

Ripple Chief Technology Officer (CTO) David Schwartz has taken to his X account to send his followers a pre-Christmas message. He tweeted: “What do you want for Christmas? Wrong answers only.”

What do you want for Christmas?



Wrong answers only. — David "JoelKatz" Schwartz (@JoelKatz) December 24, 2024

Quite expectedly, many of his followers began talking about XRP, RLUSD and other cryptocurrencies. Some spoke about their expectations about the XRP price surge: “$5.89 XRP,” “20 pieces of large black gym bags to store my XRP coins and stacks of RLUSD,” “A job at ripple as a janitor” and “XRP at 20$ yea its a wrong unlikely outcome.”

Some mentioned other popular cryptocurrencies, such as USDT and SHIB: “Tether de-peg” and “Shiba Inu to rocket.”

In the meantime, the fourth largest cryptocurrency, XRP, has seen a 4.2% increase. Since Saturday, XRP has been moving in a range around the $2.23 level, striving to break through this resistance and regain its recent highs, when XRP moved close to reaching the $3 price level. At the time of this writing, the coin is changing hands at $2.23674.