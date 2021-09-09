$19 Billion Venture Fund Hires CTFC Official Brian Quintenz as Crypto Advisor

One of the biggest digital assets and venture capital start-up funds in the U.S. hires ex-CTFC official Brian Quintenz, who will advise the company on crypto policy issues, Bloomberg reports.

Quintenz will become a part of the team that will work with crypto-related investments. The former CTFC official worked as a Republican commissioner at the commission. The venture capital group has invested in various companies associated with digital assets trading and functioning like Coinbase and Robinhood.

Strengthened regulations coming from Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler forced venture and hedge funds to hire more legal advisors specifically for the digital assets industry that has been steadily growing for over a year. In addition to Quintenz, Andreessen got Bill Hinman, the lead of the filing division at the SEC, and Brent McIntosh, the Treasury Department official for international affairs during the presidency of Donald Trump.

Quintenz stated that the regulations that are coming now for the cryptocurrency industry are going to be crucial for building a transparent and truly decentralized financial ecosystem that can still be achieved. Former commissioners will act as a bridge between entrepreneurs and regulators.

Previously, Quintenz led the Technology Advisory Committee, which constantly worked with leading companies on digital assets policies. The new addition to the company is being considered a reinforcement since, previously, Quintenz gave the green light to the first-ever listing of futures contracts based on virtual currencies.