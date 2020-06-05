Tweet-based article

175.1M XRP Wired by Ripple and Its ODL Corridor as XRP Liquidity Index Hits New ATH

Ripple joins its European ODL corridor and a few other major exchanges in transferring 175.1m XRP

The XRPL Monitor blockchain data provider shows that over the past twenty-four hours 175.1m XRP was sent by the DLT giant Ripple, its On-Demand Liquidity venue and a few major Korean exchanges.

This giant amount of XRP totals $36,193,170.

Ripple and Bitstamp move 175m XRP together with other exchanges

XRPL Monitor has reported nearly a dozen transfers of large sums of XRP (from 10m to 27m XRP each). The San-Francisco blockchain heavyweight Ripple was one of the transferring parties here as it moved 69.8m XRP - $14,427,660.

Ripple’s Luxembourg-based ODL corridor Bitstamp wired 40m XRP (that amounts to $8,176,000).

Two large South Korean exchanges – Bithumb and Coinone – also took part in moving this jaw-dropping amount of funds.

XRP Liquidity Index hits new ATH

The Liquidity Index Bot on Twitter has reported that the index of XRP liquidity on one of the ODL-based venues set up by Ripple has hit a new all-time high.

It happened on the Australian exchange BTC Markets. After leaving behind the previous ATH of 15,672,859 with 15,965,332, the new ATH settled at 16,089,305.

On Bitstamp, the XRP liquidity index is growing too, coming close to breaking the current liquidity record.

