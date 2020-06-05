Tweet-based article

175.1M XRP Wired by Ripple and Its ODL Corridor as XRP Liquidity Index Hits New ATH

News
Fri, 06/05/2020 - 12:05
Yuri Molchan
Ripple joins its European ODL corridor and a few other major exchanges in transferring 175.1m XRP
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

The XRPL Monitor blockchain data provider shows that over the past twenty-four hours 175.1m XRP was sent by the DLT giant Ripple, its On-Demand Liquidity venue and a few major Korean exchanges.

This giant amount of XRP totals $36,193,170.

Ripple and Bitstamp move 175m XRP together with other exchanges

XRPL Monitor has reported nearly a dozen transfers of large sums of XRP (from 10m to 27m XRP each). The San-Francisco blockchain heavyweight Ripple was one of the transferring parties here as it moved 69.8m XRP - $14,427,660.

Image via @XRPL_Monitor
Image via @XRPL_Monitor

Ripple’s Luxembourg-based ODL corridor Bitstamp wired 40m XRP (that amounts to $8,176,000).

Image via @XRPL_Monitor

Two large South Korean exchanges – Bithumb and Coinone – also took part in moving this jaw-dropping amount of funds.

Related
Veteran Trader Peter Brandt: 'XRP Is Manipulated Scam'

XRP Liquidity Index hits new ATH

The Liquidity Index Bot on Twitter has reported that the index of XRP liquidity on one of the ODL-based venues set up by Ripple has hit a new all-time high.

It happened on the Australian exchange BTC Markets. After leaving behind the previous ATH of 15,672,859 with 15,965,332, the new ATH settled at 16,089,305.

Image via @LiquidityB

On Bitstamp, the XRP liquidity index is growing too, coming close to breaking the current liquidity record.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies