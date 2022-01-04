$170 Million Worth of XRP Wired by Ripple and World’s Largest Exchange: Details

Tue, 01/04/2022
Yuri Molchan
Recent blockchain data indicates that Ripple along with Binance have shoveled over 200 million XRP tokens worth nearly $170 million
$170 Million Worth of XRP Wired by Ripple and World’s Largest Exchange: Details
Over the past twelve hours, Whale Alert tweeted, Ripple tech behemoth and Binance trading monster have performed several transactions to kick over a whopping $170 million in the eighth largest cryptocurrency XRP.

162 million XRP kicked over by crypto giants

Ripple has moved 40,000,000 XRP to one of its extra wallets titled RL18-VN. The latter is often used for sending XRP outside the company. That is equal to $33,057,964 in fiat at the current exchange rate of $0.8.

As for Binance exchange, it has been both sender and a receiver in the other four crypto transactions. A total of 122 million XRP has been sent between Binance’s internal wallets, as well as moved between anonymous crypto addresses and the exchange.

However, Bithomp, a platform that provides analytics data on XRP, clarified that these “unknown wallets” were Huobi exchange and another wallet belonging to Binance itself. Houbi moved 45 million XRP to Binance and the latter transferred 118 million coins between its internal addresses.

480,000 LINK Grabbed by Two Major Ethereum Whales

Ripple unlocks 1 billion XRP, locks back most of it

On December 1, Ripple released an astounding 1 billion XRP from escrow. However, on the same day 800 million coins from this staggering amount was re-escrowed and 200 was moved to a Ripple wallet for further corporate use.

