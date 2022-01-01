Ripple Unleashes 1 Billion XRP from Escrow as 2022 Kicks Off

News
Sat, 01/01/2022 - 10:44
article image
Yuri Molchan
As 2022 started, Ripple tech giant has released another billion XRP tokens as part of its regular programmed fund transfers
Ripple Unleashes 1 Billion XRP from Escrow as 2022 Kicks Off
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Cryptocurrency tracker Whale Alert has reported that around ten hours ago, on January 1, 2022, Ripple tech behemoth put its hand in its deep pocket to release one billion XRP tokens.

Ripple unlocks one billion XRP

That is a regular procedure conducted on the first day of each month. For the past few years, these releases have been made in two transactions, each carrying 500 million coins.

These escrow releases are programmed and so have been made automatically since 2017. The plan was to gradually move 55 billion XRP from escrow, so these monthly transfers are likely to finish this year.

As a rule, Ripple then puts back 800 million or 900 million back in escrow, using the rest to cover its operational expenses, to send to its clients and other financial institutions, as well as support the coin’s liquidity by sending XRP to crypto exchanges.

Overall, the released billion XRP equals a whopping $835,140,718 in fiat. When these escrow releases only started four years ago, many in the XRP community feared that they would push the XRP price down and even started a petition on Change.org to demand that Ripple stopped unlocking coins. However, overtime it became clear that these released do not impact the price at all.

XRPbillion2022
Image via Twitter

Related
Ripple-SEC Lawsuit Is Expected to Be Over by April 2022, According to Jeremy Hogan

Ripple sends XRP to ODL corridor, Btistamp moves almost 200 million XRP

Around fourteen hours ago, Whale Alert also detected two XRP transfers, carrying twenty million coins each. The first one was made by Ripple to its ODL platform in the Philippines – Coins.ph exchange – via one of its extra wallets. That one is often used for sending XRP to external wallets.

With the second transfer US-based Bittrex exchange shifted twenty million XRP to Bitstamp trading platform. Bitstamp is Ripple’s ODL venue in Europe.

Aside from that, on December 31, a single lump of 177,149,680 XRP (worth $149,186,270) was sent by Bitstamp between its wallets as is clear from the data provided by the XRP analytics platform Bithomp.

XRP price action

As of this writing, the 8-ranked cryptocurrency XRP is struggling to recover above the $1 level but it so far remains in the $0.084 range. On December 31, the coin briefly plunged to the $0.8074 level but the it managed to reclaim the $0.8489 zone.

#Ripple News #XRP Transfer #Bitstamp News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Unlikely to Rally in 2022, According to Market Analyst
01/01/2022 - 08:03
Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Unlikely to Rally in 2022, According to Market Analyst
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Top Crypto Predictions Made by Billionaires in 2021
01/01/2022 - 00:05
Top Crypto Predictions Made by Billionaires in 2021
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SHIB Devs Teasing Big Surprise for 2022, Ripple CTO Admits Optimizing BTC Code, Brock Pierce Sees BTC Soar to $200,000: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
12/31/2021 - 19:00
SHIB Devs Teasing Big Surprise for 2022, Ripple CTO Admits Optimizing BTC Code, Brock Pierce Sees BTC Soar to $200,000: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina