480,000 LINK Grabbed by Two Major Ethereum Whales

Tue, 01/04/2022 - 11:04
article image
Yuri Molchan
According to the data provided by analytics bot, two big ETH whales have scooped up $11.3 million worth of Chainlink
WhaleStats has shared data on several major transactions made by Ethereum whales purchasing LINK.

Two major whales, ranked 111 and 116 on this crypto tracking service in the top 1,000 ETH whale list, have bought a total of 479,701 Chainlink over the past twenty hours. That is the equivalent of $11,311,820.

$11.3 million in LINK absorbed by ETH whales

Ethereum whale ranked 111 has made seven purchased, scooping up 409,001 LINK tokens worth $9,681,053,67. The largest purchase here was 70,007 LINK. The other transactions carried from 52,000 to 59,000 coins.

The whale’s wallet - 0xc333e80ef2dec2805f239e3f1e810612d294f771 – holds a total value of $70,084,737 in ERC-tokens with USDT holding the biggest dollar value position. LINK follows this stablecoin with a total percentage of 8.86 worth$31,089,976 in the wallet.

The largest holding of this whale is the second largest cryptocurrency – Ethereum.

The other Ethereum whale is ranked 116 on the WhaleStats website and he only made one purchase, grabbing 70,700 LINK – that is worth $1,633,170.

Ethereum whales adore LINK

WhaleStats also tweeted that as per their analytics data, LINK is the most traded token, is among the top ten coins bought most frequently by 1,000 largest ETH wallet owners.

As reported by U.Today earlier, one of the top ETH whales “Gimli” (named after the dwarf warrior character from J.R.R. Tolkien’s classic “Lord of the Rings”), ranked 9 by WhaleStats, purchased a staggering amount of another crypto - 110,000,000,000 SHIB.

At the moment of the trade, this amount of the meme coin was worth $3,624,500. This is the first time in 2022 that “Gimli” made such a big SHIB token buy. In the first days of December, the whale bought first 28.2 billion SHIB for $1.1 million and also $2.4 million worth of Shiba Inu.

