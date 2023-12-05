$1.6 Billion Profit Made on SHIB, ETH in One Year by Smart Whale: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

On-chain analytics account @0xReflection on the X social media platform has shared that an anonymous crypto trader has managed to earn a whopping $1,641,047,796 within one year, trading ETH, SHIB and CRO.

The X post stated that this whale has the great skill of being able to find cryptocurrencies with 100x lower market caps and, as a result of his trading, he boosted his crypto portfolio by a mind-blowing +3,475,758.8%.

Earning $1.6 billion on SHIB, ETH and CRO

In particular, the on-chain analytics account mentions, this whale used three major assets to earn his enormous profits – Shiba Inu (SHIB), Ethereum (ETH) and Cronos (CRO).

Currently, the whale holds $441 million worth of Ethereum, and this is the largest part of his crypto portfolio – 27%. The average price he bought this ETH at over time constitutes $2,069. His profit and loss on ETH amounted to +$6,732,159.

Calling the whale’s portfolio impressive, the X analytics account names SHIB and CRO as the other two biggest crypto in it. At the time of this writing, he holds $423,628,077 worth of CRO and $374,333,542 worth of SHIB. His profit and loss on these two coins has totaled +$7,178,953.36.

Dormant ETH whale begins selling

In the meantime, another whale is selling a large stash of Ethereum. According to an X post published by the @lookonchain blockchain sleuth, this wallet remained dormant for five years.

Now, he has deposited 39,260 ETH to the Kraken exchange. The data source notes that this whale accumulated 47,260 ETH at the price of $240 between June and August 2017. If he does complete the sale on Kraken, his profit would constitute approximately $78 million, @lookonchain says.