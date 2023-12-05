Advertisement
AD

$1.6 Billion Profit Made on SHIB, ETH in One Year by Smart Whale: Details

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Anonymous whale managed to earn close to $2 billion as he traded mainly Shiba Inu (SHIB), Ethereum (ETH) and Cronos (CRO)
Tue, 12/05/2023 - 15:25
$1.6 Billion Profit Made on SHIB, ETH in One Year by Smart Whale: Details
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

On-chain analytics account @0xReflection on the X social media platform has shared that an anonymous crypto trader has managed to earn a whopping $1,641,047,796 within one year, trading ETH, SHIB and CRO.

Advertisement

The X post stated that this whale has the great skill of being able to find cryptocurrencies with 100x lower market caps and, as a result of his trading, he boosted his crypto portfolio by a mind-blowing +3,475,758.8%.

Earning $1.6 billion on SHIB, ETH and CRO

In particular, the on-chain analytics account mentions, this whale used three major assets to earn his enormous profits – Shiba Inu (SHIB), Ethereum (ETH) and Cronos (CRO).

Currently, the whale holds $441 million worth of Ethereum, and this is the largest part of his crypto portfolio – 27%. The average price he bought this ETH at over time constitutes $2,069. His profit and loss on ETH amounted to +$6,732,159.

Calling the whale’s portfolio impressive, the X analytics account names SHIB and CRO as the other two biggest crypto in it. At the time of this writing, he holds $423,628,077 worth of CRO and $374,333,542 worth of SHIB. His profit and loss on these two coins has totaled +$7,178,953.36.

Related
Dogecoin Founder Reveals Shocking Fact About FTX Creator SBF

Dormant ETH whale begins selling

In the meantime, another whale is selling a large stash of Ethereum. According to an X post published by the @lookonchain blockchain sleuth, this wallet remained dormant for five years.

Now, he has deposited 39,260 ETH to the Kraken exchange. The data source notes that this whale accumulated 47,260 ETH at the price of $240 between June and August 2017. If he does complete the sale on Kraken, his profit would constitute approximately $78 million, @lookonchain says.

#Ethereum #Shiba Inu #Cryptocurrency Whales
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image DOGE Price Analysis for December 5
2023/12/05 15:38
DOGE Price Analysis for December 5
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Bitcoin Price on Track for New Golden Cross After 7 Consecutive Weeks of Winning
2023/12/05 15:38
Bitcoin Price on Track for New Golden Cross After 7 Consecutive Weeks of Winning
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Tether's Big Bitcoin Bet Pays off With 85% Profit
2023/12/05 15:38
Tether's Big Bitcoin Bet Pays off With 85% Profit
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

$1.6 Billion Profit Made on SHIB, ETH in One Year by Smart Whale: Details
$1.6 Billion Profit Made on SHIB, ETH in One Year by Smart Whale: Details
DOGE Price Analysis for December 5
DOGE Price Analysis for December 5
Bitcoin Price on Track for New Golden Cross After 7 Consecutive Weeks of Winning
Bitcoin Price on Track for New Golden Cross After 7 Consecutive Weeks of Winning
Tether's Big Bitcoin Bet Pays off With 85% Profit
Tether's Big Bitcoin Bet Pays off With 85% Profit
Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction Made by Samson Mow, Hold Tight
Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction Made by Samson Mow, Hold Tight
Bitcoin Miner Phoenix Group Goes Public, Shares Soar 50%
Bitcoin Miner Phoenix Group Goes Public, Shares Soar 50%
Litecoin (LTC) Now Accepted for Microsoft Payments: Details
Litecoin (LTC) Now Accepted for Microsoft Payments: Details
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rally Launched by This Group of Investors
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rally Launched by This Group of Investors
XRP, Dogecoin: Binance Launches Zero Fees on Trading Pairs
XRP, Dogecoin: Binance Launches Zero Fees on Trading Pairs
XRP Ledger Architect Reacts to Shocking Actions of SEC
XRP Ledger Architect Reacts to Shocking Actions of SEC
Show all
Advertisement
AD