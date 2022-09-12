152 Billion SHIB Sold by Whales over Weekend after Buying 700 Billion

Whales sell massive lump of SHIB after buying more than 4x merely two days ago

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

As reported by WhaleStats tracker of the largest digital wallets on Ethereum chain, over the past two days, the top ETH whales have dumped a total of 152,788,388,082 SHIB. This amount of crypto is worth around $2 million.

According to an earlier tweet, these wallets held $158,510,961 worth of SHIB. The following day, they contained $156,980,847. By now, this amount has dropped to $156,497,383 in SHIB.

Image via WhaleStats

Prior to that, as U.Today reported on Saturday, the largest Ethereum wallets had acquired roughly 600 billion meme tokens within 24 hours. By Sunday, they had bought another $1.2 million worth of SHIB, which equals 91,393,754,760 Shiba Inu at the current SHIB/USD exchange rate.

Earlier today, the second largest meme coin rose in price by nearly 3% — from $0.00001285 to $0.00001315.

At press time, SHIB is changing hands at $0.00001313 on the Binance exchange.