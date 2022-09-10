Whales Grab 600 Billion SHIB Overnight As Number of SHIB Holders Hits New ATH

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

As per data shared by wallet tracker WhaleStats, over the past 24 hours, largest whales on Ethereum have scooped up nearly $8 million worth of SHIB – nearly 600 billion Shiba Inu.

600 billion SHIB added to wallets

Website of on-chain data tracker WhaleStats focused on largest cryptocurrency wallets shows that over the past 24 hours, the top 100 Ethereum whales have purchased $7.8 million in the second largest canine crypto Shiba Inu.

This constitutes an astounding 598,618,572,524 meme coins. At press-time, a total of $155,743,555 worth of SHIB has settled in their wallets. SHIB now comprises 5.29 percent of their portfolio.

On Friday, they held $148 million in Shiba Inu, as per WhaleStats.

SHIB holder count hits ATH

The number of wallets holding SHIB has reached a new historic high, adding nearly 3,500 holders in the past four days. Tweet of the Shib 2022 user came out on Friday and it shows 1,219,811.

However, today’s data from WhaleStats says that the current number of SHIB holders stands at 1,220,124.

Still, BabyDoge remains ahead of Shiba Inu with its 1,613,902 token owners.