Whales Buy $150 Million in Shib Since Sunday: Details

Over past two days, ETH whales' SHIB stash has increased by roughly $150 million

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

WhaleStats crypto tracker has reported that since Sunday, the overall amount of Shiba Inu has increased to $657,836,948 worth of this meme token.

However, this figure has been fluctuating as whales have been first selling SHIB, then buying it back again.

Whales grabbing $150 million in Shiba Inu

According to data shared by the aforementioned platform, on Sunday, the largest 100 Ethereum whales held a total of $508,672,407 worth of Shiba Inu meme token.

Just a few hours ago, the same tracking service tweeted that by now this amount of crypto has increased to $657,836,948.

Ads

Still, the whales' largest crypto holding remains Silverway (SLV). This coin is ranked 5,401 on CoinMarketCap and is trading at $0.0002483 presently, after showing a staggering growth of 107% over the past 24 hours.

MATIC, MANA and LINK are also present on the list of whales' top holdings provided by WhaleStats.

Over the past seven days, the second largest canine token, SHIB, has increased in price by 11.11%, hitting $0.00001198 by now.