Whales Buy $150 Million in Shib Since Sunday: Details

WhaleStats crypto tracker has reported that since Sunday, the overall amount of Shiba Inu has increased to $657,836,948 worth of this meme token.
However, this figure has been fluctuating as whales have been first selling SHIB, then buying it back again.
Whales grabbing $150 million in Shiba Inu
According to data shared by the aforementioned platform, on Sunday, the largest 100 Ethereum whales held a total of $508,672,407 worth of Shiba Inu meme token.
Just a few hours ago, the same tracking service tweeted that by now this amount of crypto has increased to $657,836,948.
🐳 The top 5000 #ETH whales are hodling— WhaleStats (free data on crypto whales) (@WhaleStats) August 3, 2022
$657,836,948 $SHIB
$189,819,348 $BEST
$188,801,648 $SLV
$158,865,721 $cETH
$152,524,500 $MATIC
$134,751,659 $MANA
$134,051,097 $LINK
$116,031,048 $CHSB
Whale leaderboard 👇https://t.co/kOhHps8XBB pic.twitter.com/I5abcIlu3T
Still, the whales' largest crypto holding remains Silverway (SLV). This coin is ranked 5,401 on CoinMarketCap and is trading at $0.0002483 presently, after showing a staggering growth of 107% over the past 24 hours.
MATIC, MANA and LINK are also present on the list of whales' top holdings provided by WhaleStats.
Over the past seven days, the second largest canine token, SHIB, has increased in price by 11.11%, hitting $0.00001198 by now.