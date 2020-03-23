Back
15,000 BTC Moved by Bitcoin Whale from Major Exchange Again – Where Did It Go?

📰 News
Mon, 03/23/2020 - 13:51
  • Yuri Molchan

    Over the past few hours, a Bitcoin whale moved 15,000 BTC from Huobi to an anonymous wallet after moving 14,000 BTC to the same address earlier

Contents

The Whale Alert bot is reporting that over the past few hours, somebody conducted fifteen consecutive transactions from the Huobi exchange, each bearing 1,000 BTC.

The transacted amount – 15,000 BTC – totals $89,478,450. All this money went to an anonymous wallet - 3D8qAoMkZ8F1b42btt2Mn5TyN7sWfa434A.

A whale moves nearly $90 mln in Bitcoin

As the recent news broke of the US Fed Reserve announcing ‘QE Infinity’ – a commitment to buy an infinite amount of Treasuries and mortgage bonds – Bitcoin quickly left the $6,000 level behind.

These transactions were made before the announcement. Overall, many investors buy BTC on the dip in large amounts and put it on their cold wallets for long-term holding. This trader seems to be one of them and has again moved a mammoth-sized amount of BTC from Huobi exchange to an anonymous wallet.

At the end of last week, U.Today reported that a similar amount of BTC was transferred from Huobi to the same Bitcoin wallet with an unregistered owner - 3D8qAoMkZ8F1b42btt2Mn5TyN7sWfa434A.

BTC Huobi

A bearish BTC whale

Earlier today, before news broke from the Fed, trader ‘The Crypto Dog’ spread the word about a crypto whale who was bearish on Bitcoin.

However, the situation might change now as many on Twitter who were bearish or carefully bullish have become much more optimistic on Bitcoin after the ‘QE Infinity’ was announced.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Bitcoin's (BTC) Wild Price Moves Send Stablecoin Demand Through the Roof

📰 News
Mon, 03/23/2020 - 14:59
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has nearly $1 bln worth of ERC-20 stablecoins in its coffers

Contents

Bitcoin’s wild volatility has drastically increased the demand for stablecoins that help traders weather the storm. According to data scientist Alex Svanevik, Binance’s total amount of ERC20-based stablecoins is about to reach $1 bln.

A huge month for stablecoins

Stablecoins are typically pegged to the dollar or other fiat currencies. As the name suggests, they allow their holders to remain unscathed during extreme price moves that are associated with Bitcoin and altcoins. 

As reported by U.Today, fiat-pegged crypto assets ended up being the only hedge after the black Thursday when practically all coins took a 50 percent haircut. The circulating supply of Tether (USDT) swooned to $5.6 bln as a result of this. The lion’s share of these tokens (roughly 3.6 bln) is sitting on the Ethereum blockchain.     

‘Aiming for unlimited’

When commenting on the new milestone, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said that ‘they were aiming for unlimited’ in an apparent reference to the highly contested open-ended quantitative easing policy implemented by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The most powerful central bank on the globe is going to go on an asset purchasing spree without any limits. 

In a stunning turnaround, BTC price popped more than nine percent on the announcement while the stock market managed to avert a brutal opening. However, this rally was short-lived.

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

