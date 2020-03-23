Back
Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls Go Wild as Fed Reserve Announces 'QE Infinity'

Mon, 03/23/2020 - 13:08
  • Yuri Molchan

    The US Fed Reserve announces a slew of new QE measures to help the financial system recover, while Bitcoin supporters are turning ultra-bullish

Contents

On Monday, March 23, the US Fed Reserve made an announcement about preparing to launch a slew of new QE programs to help the financial system perform well in the current crisis, as reported by CNBC.

Now Bitcoin bulls on Twitter are going wild with joy, sharing their ultra-optimistic sentiments.

'QE Infinity' is on

The Fed intends to carry on with its asset purchasing initiative “in the amounts needed to support smooth market functioning and effective transmission of monetary policy to broader financial conditions and the economy.”

The statement issued by the Fed states:

“While great uncertainty remains, it has become clear that our economy will face severe disruptions. Aggressive efforts must be taken across the public and private sectors to limit the losses to jobs and incomes and to promote a swift recovery once the disruptions abate.”

Anthony Pompliano posted a reminder that previously, the Fed announced a target of $700 bln to be injected into the financial system. Now, the regulator states that they are going to buy an unlimited amount of treasuries and mortgage bonds.

"Remember the $700B program the Fed announced to buy Treasuries & mortgage-backed securities last Sunday? Remember how it was supposed to be the BIG solution? Well they just announced they are increasing the $700 billion target to "unlimited" and will buy any type of bonds now."

Bitcoin bulls are stirring

Crypto Twitter is full of bullish posts from crypto experts who are sharing their optimism regarding the impact of the new QE measures on the price of Bitcoin ahead of the halving in less than two months.

Bitcoin breaks $6,000 level

Now that the news is going around, Bitcoin has broken through the $6,000 level and crypto traders are offering bullish predictions. Analyst ‘Crypto Michael’ tweeted that BTC is likely heading for $6,800.

BTC CMC

Flipping this level will allow it to surge higher.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Bitcoin's (BTC) Wild Price Moves Send Stablecoin Demand Through the Roof

Mon, 03/23/2020 - 14:59
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has nearly $1 bln worth of ERC-20 stablecoins in its coffers

Contents

Bitcoin’s wild volatility has drastically increased the demand for stablecoins that help traders weather the storm. According to data scientist Alex Svanevik, Binance’s total amount of ERC20-based stablecoins is about to reach $1 bln.

A huge month for stablecoins

Stablecoins are typically pegged to the dollar or other fiat currencies. As the name suggests, they allow their holders to remain unscathed during extreme price moves that are associated with Bitcoin and altcoins. 

As reported by U.Today, fiat-pegged crypto assets ended up being the only hedge after the black Thursday when practically all coins took a 50 percent haircut. The circulating supply of Tether (USDT) swooned to $5.6 bln as a result of this. The lion’s share of these tokens (roughly 3.6 bln) is sitting on the Ethereum blockchain.     

‘Aiming for unlimited’

When commenting on the new milestone, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said that ‘they were aiming for unlimited’ in an apparent reference to the highly contested open-ended quantitative easing policy implemented by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The most powerful central bank on the globe is going to go on an asset purchasing spree without any limits. 

In a stunning turnaround, BTC price popped more than nine percent on the announcement while the stock market managed to avert a brutal opening. However, this rally was short-lived.

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

