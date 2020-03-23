Back
U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

2020 Could Be Bitcoin's (BTC) Year. Mike Novogratz Reveals Main Reason Why

📰 News
Mon, 03/23/2020 - 07:17
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz predicts that 2020 could be the year of Bitcoin (BTC) in spite of its disastorus price action

Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents

While skeptics believe that Bitcoin will not manage to revive its past glory after peaking in 2017, Mike Novogratz, the CEO of Galaxy Digital, is convinced that it needs to be in the limelight in 2020. 

In his new tweet, the former Goldman Sachs executive explains that the flagship cryptocurrency could shine against the macro backdrop.  

Must Read
'Crypto King' Barry Silbert Says He Buys Bitcoin (BTC). Google Trends Show He's Not Alone - READ MORE

Novogratz expects more fireworks 

In two weeks, Bitcoin has witnessed some absolutely crazy price swings -- from crashing by nearly 50 percent to recovering nearly 80 percent of this epic plunge in the span of one week. As of now, the bulls and bears continue fighting for another decisive move, with BTC sitting slightly below the $6,000 level.  

Bitcoin Price
image by tradingview.com

It is worth mentioning that Novogratz doesn’t expect BTC to calm down in the next two months. More volatility makes total sense on the verge of the May halving

Must Read
Peter Brandt Explains Why Bitcoin Halving Is 'Grossly Overrated.' Will BTC Price Skyrocket This Time? - READ MORE

Bitcoin’s true test

As reported by U.Today, Novogratz mentioned that global confidence in Bitcoin (BTC) has evaporated following its shocking price crash. This also applies to pretty much every asset class since gold, a traditional safe haven, also collapsed nearly 15 percent from its March 9 peak. 

During the coronavirus-driven liquidity squeeze, the U.S. Dollar appears to be the only king, but this could change during the ongoing monetary mayhem. With the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, and other central banks printing ‘helicopter money’ right on the verge of Bitcoin’s 50 percent supply cut, it’s about time for the general public to realize Bitcoin's true potential. 

Trader Michael van de Poppe predicts that the 2020s could be the decade of Bitcoin even if it fails to rally in 2020.

Probably after this year, but this will be BTC’s decade. That’s true.

— Crypto Michaël (@CryptoMichNL) March 22, 2020
#Bitcoin News #Mike Novogratz

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Telos Foundation (TLOS) Officers Punished For Network Security Degradation: Details

Telos Foundation (TLOS) Officers Punished For Network Security Degradation: Details
Almost 108 Mln XRP Sent By Major Exchanges, Including Japanese Bitbank

Almost 108 Mln XRP Sent By Major Exchanges, Including Japanese Bitbank
BitMEX Claims Insurance Fund Not Empty After Black Friday

BitMEX Claims Insurance Fund Not Empty After Black Friday

Telos Foundation (TLOS) Officers Punished For Network Security Degradation: Details

📰 News
Mon, 03/23/2020 - 12:06
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Vladislav Sopov

    Telos (TLOS) is one of the most popular smart contract platforms on EOS.IO software. The latest events prove its team is vigilant on fraud against decentralization

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

As it is based on EOS.IO public software, the Telos Network utilizes a Delegated Proof-of-Stake consensus. Misbehaving validators can easily ruin the decentralization of such systems since just a few validators operate the voting power of numerous delegators.

Crime

According to an official statement from the Telos Foundation, they revealed that some block producers were involved in inappropriate shared access to signing keys of block producers. This, in turn, resulted in network over-centralization and degradation of its security.

The best part of the story is the fact that some of the corrupted block producers also held positions in the Telos Foundation. Thus, malefactors were able to affect the development and marketing progress of the whole project.

To protect network security from further degradation, they decided to make appropriate adjustments to the Telos Foundation board and various board member responsibilities.

Punishment

Three system-level managers of the Telos Foundation were penalized for the disclosed episodes of corruption

  • Daniel Uzcátegui has been removed from the board as of March 11th, 2020.
  • Richard Bryan will remain on the board in his position as CFO but is ceasing operation of the Telosdac “telosdacnode” block producer.
  • Also, Rob James informed the board that he would be stepping down from his position as a Telos Foundation board member.

According to the Telos Foundation rules, outgoing board members remain in the organization for thirty days after their resignation or notice of removal as ex-officio members to transition their responsibilities to the remaining members. 

Must Read
EOS-Based Fork's Architect on Telos Plans: DEX, Stablecoins, DAOs - READ MORE

The Telos project is a platform for EOS.IO-based dApps and DAOs. It also develops decentralized data storage systems.

#EOS

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Telos Foundation (TLOS) Officers Punished For Network Security Degradation: Details

Telos Foundation (TLOS) Officers Punished For Network Security Degradation: Details
Almost 108 Mln XRP Sent By Major Exchanges, Including Japanese Bitbank

Almost 108 Mln XRP Sent By Major Exchanges, Including Japanese Bitbank
BitMEX Claims Insurance Fund Not Empty After Black Friday

BitMEX Claims Insurance Fund Not Empty After Black Friday