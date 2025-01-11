Advertisement
AD
    Advertisement

    149,999 Solana (SOL) to Binance Spark Sell-Off Concerns

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Solana whales might be selling, according to new transfer to Binance
    Sat, 11/01/2025 - 14:40
    A
    A
    A
    149,999 Solana (SOL) to Binance Spark Sell-Off Concerns
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Whale Alert, the renowned blockchain data tracker, has spotted a large Solana (SOL) transfer in the market. In an X post, Whale Alert reported the transfer of 149,999 SOL from an unknown wallet to Binance, the leading cryptocurrency exchange.

    Advertisement

    Implications of large SOL transfer

    Notably, this large transaction was valued at approximately $27,919,102 at the time of the report. Like related Solana transactions, this fund movement has sparked the curiosity of market participants, who wonder if it could signal a possible shift in dynamics.

    Related
    Crypto Liquidations Hit $483 Million With ETH, SOL and XRP in Spotlight
    Thu, 01/09/2025 - 12:03
    Crypto Liquidations Hit $483 Million With ETH, SOL and XRP in Spotlight
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Generally, the whale could have made the transfer to Binance to sell. If this is the case, such a significant amount might impact the prevailing market sentiment around SOL.

    However, the whale’s move could be strategic as he prepares for future trades or seeks to profit from market conditions. Notably, the transfer could have provided liquidity for other trades.

    The sentiments in the Solana community suggest selling pressure on the part of the whale. Many market participants base their speculation on the price action of SOL concerning previous transfers. Some have advised users to stay vigilant and monitor developments in the space.

    Solana's current market performance

    As of this writing, SOL was trading for $186.66, down 2.65% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.

    As investors' confidence waned, trading volume dropped by 7.32% to $3.47 billion. In the past 30 days, SOL has stayed below $230 as the asset continues to battle fluctuation amid the broader market lull.

    Related
    $903 Million Bitcoin Transferred in 24 Hours; What's Behind?
    Sat, 01/11/2025 - 14:05
    $903 Million Bitcoin Transferred in 24 Hours; What's Behind?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Like Bitcoin, which crossed the $100,000 psychological level to hit an all-time high $108,000, SOL reached an ATH of $263.83 in November 2024. However, SOL has not been able to rediscover these heights. Within the week, SOL retested $220 but could not find stability or support from buyers to sustain that price level.

    Despite this, Solana opened the year with potential, and investors anticipate its price will grow upward.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Solana
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 11, 2025 - 14:20
    219 Million DOGE Stuns Major Crypto Exchange Coinbase; What's Happening?
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Jan 11, 2025 - 14:05
    $903 Million Bitcoin Transferred in 24 Hours; What's Behind?
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Driving Digital Change: The 33rd Digital Transformation Summit to Shape India’s $1 Trillion Digital Market
    Coin Corner - Your Go-To Cryptocurrency Wallet & Exchange Solution
    LBank Unveils Brand Evolution, Empowering Advanced Trading Experience
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    149,999 Solana (SOL) to Binance Spark Sell-Off Concerns
    219 Million DOGE Stuns Major Crypto Exchange Coinbase; What's Happening?
    $903 Million Bitcoin Transferred in 24 Hours; What's Behind?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD