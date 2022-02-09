SHIB Whale Holding 35 Trillion Shiba Inu Adds to His Portfolio, Here's What He Buys

Third place SHIB wallet owner expands his portfolio by adding more cryptocurrencies

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Major ETH whale "Light," ranked third by WhaleStats crypto data platform—who holds more than $1 billion worth of Shiba Inu, has added other coins to their portfolio over the past two days, expanding its portfolio.

Here's what "Light" has added to their crypto portfolio

On Feb. 8, the third largest Ethereum-SHIB whale, who holds 35 trillion SHIB worth $1,142,738,05, made three impressive purchases. He acquired 90 yearn.finance (yfi) (ranked 93rd on the CoinMarketCap scale), worth $2,321,640, 15,000,000 Fantom (FTM) (ranked 32nd), paying a whopping $34,050,000 for that amount of crypto.

The third crypto acquisition made by this whale was Quant (ranked 62nd by CoinMarketCap)—49,999 QNT worth $7,285,999.

At press time, yearn.finance is trading at $25,301, FTM is changing hands at $2.20 and QNT is sitting at $144.92. All three coins are showing a decline at the moment.

Three hours ago, as reported by WhaleStats, the owner of the "Light" wallet bought some more crypto—40,000 Axie Infinity (AXS), spending $2,576,000 on it. At the time of writing, this 40th-ranked coin is trading at $64.27. On Nov. 7, AXS reached an all-time high of $160.

Meanwhile, other ETH whales have been buying large amounts of MATIC and LINK recently. On Feb. 8, as reported by U.Today, they purchased a total of 14,853,654 MATIC (the equivalent of $29,120,876) and 429,990 LINK, paying $8,173,410 for that in several transfers.

Earlier today, whales bought some more LINK (99,990 coins), MATIC (1,499,728 coins) and FTM (499,995 coins).

SHIB community reaches new milestone

WhaleStats has also shared that SHIB has reached a new record related to its holder amount. Now, the second largest canine crypto is owned by 1,165,231 hodlers.

Among them are the top 1,000 Ethereum whales, who own a total of 55,042,202,011,392 SHIB worth an amazing $1,652,540,079.

Previously, U.Today covered that a new SHIB whale emerged, who bought 3,457,477,154,937 SHIB for a staggering $115,998,358.

In the meantime, SHIB remains the largest token by USD value for the top 1,000 ETH whales, while MATIC is the most traded token for them, according to WhaleStats.