$1.34 Billion in Ethereum Kicked Over by Whales as ETH Rises Above $3,800

According to recent analytics data from a crypto tracker, anonymous whales have been shifting massive amounts of Ether, while the price spikes above $3,800

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to Whale Alert, more than 10 substantial Ethereum stashes have been transferred over the past 20 hours by anonymous holders of Ethereum.

Image via Twitter

Whales transfer $1,334,293,412 in ETH again

All in all, 15 large transactions carried an astounding 1.348 billion worth of Ethereum. The smallest one carries 10,000 ETH—the equivalent of $38 million. The largest lump transferred by whales contained 50,000 ETH, worth $183,307,518.

Two crypto platforms—Binance and Blockfolio—participated in several of those transactions as well, according to the aforementioned blockchain tracking service.

In the meantime, the second-most popular cryptocurrency, ETH, surpassed the $3,820 level earlier today, following Bitcoin in its rise above the $60,000 level for the first time since April when it hit an all-time high of $64,800.

By now, however, Ethereum has dropped a little, trading at $3,783, as per data provided by CoinMarketCap.

As reported by U.Today, on Oct. 14, crypto whales also shifted a massive amount of Ethereum—over $1.19 billion worth of it.