$1.34 Billion in Ethereum Kicked Over by Whales as ETH Rises Above $3,800

Fri, 10/15/2021 - 08:35
Yuri Molchan
According to recent analytics data from a crypto tracker, anonymous whales have been shifting massive amounts of Ether, while the price spikes above $3,800
According to Whale Alert, more than 10 substantial Ethereum stashes have been transferred over the past 20 hours by anonymous holders of Ethereum.

Whales transfer $1,334,293,412 in ETH again

All in all, 15 large transactions carried an astounding 1.348 billion worth of Ethereum. The smallest one carries 10,000 ETH—the equivalent of $38 million. The largest lump transferred by whales contained 50,000 ETH, worth $183,307,518.

Two crypto platforms—Binance and Blockfolio—participated in several of those transactions as well, according to the aforementioned blockchain tracking service.

In the meantime, the second-most popular cryptocurrency, ETH, surpassed the $3,820 level earlier today, following Bitcoin in its rise above the $60,000 level for the first time since April when it hit an all-time high of $64,800.

By now, however, Ethereum has dropped a little, trading at $3,783, as per data provided by CoinMarketCap.

As reported by U.Today, on Oct. 14, crypto whales also shifted a massive amount of Ethereum—over $1.19 billion worth of it.

