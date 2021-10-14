$1.19 Billion in ETH Shoveled by Whales and Top Exchanges as ETH Rises Above $3,600

Recent blockchain data shows that anonymous whales and a few major crypto exchanges have been moving astonishing amounts of Ethereum

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Whale Alert The Twitter bot that shares the details of large crypto transactions has recently tweeted that, in the past 24 hours, anonymous whales and major crypto trading venues have made over a dozen Ethereum transactions.

The total amount of Ether shifted in large lumps constitutes an amazing $1.2 billion worth of ETH. In the meantime, Ethereum has risen almost 7% from yesterday's low of $3,427, going above $3,600.

$1.2 billion in Ether shifted by whales

As per data shared by the WA blockchain tracker, almost 20 large Ethereum transactions have been made recently. These transfers carried from 10,000 ETH (worth approximately $34,641,671) to 30,000 ETH and 58,000 (approx. $201,696,543).

Overall, 16 transactions were conducted. They were made between both anonymous wallets and anon addresses and crypto exchanges—mostly, Binance, but also FTX.

Ethereum regains $3,600

Over the past four days, the second-largest cryptocurrency, ETH, has been trading in a range, going down to the $3,400 zone and then rising back to $3,500. Today, however, for the second time, Ethereum broke above that price mark, hitting the $3,650 line.

Ethereum whales keep adding coins to their wallets

Recent data shared by on-chain vendor Santiment shows that large Ethereum holders, known as whales, continue to buy more Ethers.

According to the analytic firm's tweet, the amount of ETH held by the top 10 non-exchange whale addresses keeps rising, while the top 10 non-exchange wallets' holdings are decreasing.

If the rise in this ratio between whales continues, this will be bullish for Ethereum, Santiment analysts say.