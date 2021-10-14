woj
woj
leaderboard
woj

$1.19 Billion in ETH Shoveled by Whales and Top Exchanges as ETH Rises Above $3,600

News
Thu, 10/14/2021 - 08:36
article image
Yuri Molchan
Recent blockchain data shows that anonymous whales and a few major crypto exchanges have been moving astonishing amounts of Ethereum
$1.19 Billion in ETH Shoveled by Whales and Top Exchanges as ETH Rises Above $3,600
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
woj
woj

Whale Alert The Twitter bot that shares the details of large crypto transactions has recently tweeted that, in the past 24 hours, anonymous whales and major crypto trading venues have made over a dozen Ethereum transactions.

The total amount of Ether shifted in large lumps constitutes an amazing $1.2 billion worth of ETH. In the meantime, Ethereum has risen almost 7% from yesterday's low of $3,427, going above $3,600.

$1.2 billion in Ether shifted by whales

As per data shared by the WA blockchain tracker, almost 20 large Ethereum transactions have been made recently. These transfers carried from 10,000 ETH (worth approximately $34,641,671) to 30,000 ETH and 58,000 (approx. $201,696,543).

yield
Yield app

Overall, 16 transactions were conducted. They were made between both anonymous wallets and anon addresses and crypto exchanges—mostly, Binance, but also FTX.

10110_0
Image via Twitter

Ethereum regains $3,600

Over the past four days, the second-largest cryptocurrency, ETH, has been trading in a range, going down to the $3,400 zone and then rising back to $3,500. Today, however, for the second time, Ethereum broke above that price mark, hitting the $3,650 line.

Related
Elon Musk Highlights Importance of Running Dogecoin Nodes

Ethereum whales keep adding coins to their wallets

Recent data shared by on-chain vendor Santiment shows that large Ethereum holders, known as whales, continue to buy more Ethers.

According to the analytic firm's tweet, the amount of ETH held by the top 10 non-exchange whale addresses keeps rising, while the top 10 non-exchange wallets' holdings are decreasing.

If the rise in this ratio between whales continues, this will be bullish for Ethereum, Santiment analysts say.

#Ethereum News #cryptocurrency whales
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Ripple Becomes Part of Digital Pound Foundation: Details
10/14/2021 - 12:38
Ripple Becomes Part of Digital Pound Foundation: Details
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Ethereum Prints Big Green Candle, Rising to $3,720
10/14/2021 - 11:42
Ethereum Prints Big Green Candle, Rising to $3,720
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image $1.4 Million Stolen by Bitcoin Scammers from Users via Popular Dating Apps Using Apple's Developer Enterprise
10/14/2021 - 11:20
$1.4 Million Stolen by Bitcoin Scammers from Users via Popular Dating Apps Using Apple's Developer Enterprise
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan